Mourinho: I always knew my quality

Jose Mourinho says he never doubted himself during a difficult start to his career at Manchester United.

The former Chelsea boss has overseen a streak of nine consecutive victories in all competitions, the club's best run for eight years.

United's fine form going into Sunday's important Premier League match at home to rivals Liverpool comes after a run that saw them win just once in eight top-flight games from October 2 until December 4.

Mourinho was aware he was being heavily criticised during that time but never allowed himself to be affected due to his track record of success.

"I never doubted," the United boss said to Sky Sports.

"Even if my career goes through a period without good results, how many managers have had good results every year?

"I was a champion less than two years ago. I won the biggest domestic competition in the world two years ago, not 20 years ago, so it was not a problem for me.

"I know my quality, I know my motivations, I know my dreams, because obviously I have dreams for my career.

"I am young as a manager. I don't read much or watch much TV but the whispers arrived and we understood the critics were really strong."

Mourinho was always encouraged by United's performances, even during their run of poor results.

He continued: "We kept our stability and we kept our belief in our quality but we needed results.

"Finally, when we started having, not just good performances, but also three points, we understood that things could really improve.

"The ones [whispers] directed personally towards myself, that is not a big deal for me. The ones in relation to the team, I think the team found a way to feel protected.

"We built very good and strong relations between us and we were really confident and trusting in our work.

"After disappointing results we repeated the fact we were playing well and heading in the right direction so the good results will arrive.

"When a couple of them arrived, more will come. We were always very confident and together we went through this difficult period."