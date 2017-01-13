Monchengladbach to hold talks over on-loan Chelsea star

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl says he will hold talks with Chelsea to determine the future of on-loan centre-back Andreas Christensen.

Christensen's two-season loan spell at Gladbach comes to an end in June with the 20-year-old having developed into one of the most promising defenders in the Bundesliga over that time.

The player's father hinted on Thursday that Christensen is hoping to return to Chelsea at the end of the season and prove his worth to Blues boss Antonio Conte but Eberl has not lost hope of the Denmark international remaining at Borussia Park.

Eberl told Germany's Express newspaper: "Whether it's the right time for Andreas to go back to Chelsea in the summer, or whether we can meet with Chelsea again so we can talk about another loan - these are talks that will take place in the spring.

"We have a very good relationship with Chelsea and we would like to continue working with Andreas."

Gladbach are also facing a fight to cling on to 21-year-old Syria-born midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who has reportedly caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Eberl added: "Mo should take the second step with us but there is a market.

"We want to keep him, we'll talk.

"There will be a decisive phase next summer. I have not given up hope that he will be with us longer."