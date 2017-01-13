Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels the younger generation of players have not had to work as hard as he did to reach the top.
Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a glittering career, winning domestic league titles in four countries and playing for some of Europe's biggest clubs.
And the former Sweden international, 35, believes his veteran status gives him a greater appreciation of those achievements.
"I am working hard, I like the hard work, I am very happy that I am from the old generation, the hard-working generation," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports.
"I believe the new generation, let's say it is a bit easier for them, because they get explored in the media in a different way, much bigger, much faster than when I popped up in the football world.
"I met team-mates, played with different teams, and they worked hard to get what they got and achieve.
"I do not want to say it is totally different, but I do not see the same hard-working thing when I see the new generation.
"Like you say, when I come I like to work hard, and when I work hard I am satisfied. I know I am doing something good, but for myself, not for somebody else to say: 'Oh Ibra you are working hard'."
Ibrahimovic has scored 13 goals in 19 Premier League appearances for United this season.
|Wenger: Ozil´s future not linked to mine
|Wenger channels Trump by dismissing Belotti reports as ´fake news´
|West Brom ´in limbo´ over Berahino future - Pulis
|Ibrahimovic: New generation do not work as hard
|From England call-up requests to wedding speeches - Graham Taylor´s letters to fans
|Aubameyang has his price - Watzke
|Ibrahimovic: Critics will remember me for the rest of their lives
|Corchia open to Lille stay amid proposed takeover
|Ranieri: I unlock players´ minds
|Fletcher: Rooney was as good as Ronaldo
|Pogba: Liverpool clash bigger than City
|Ramos furious with Sevilla fans
|Angry Zidane admits Ramos was ´hurt´ by Sevilla fans
|No January arrivals for Tuchel and Dortmund amid Zelalem reports
|Stones ignoring critics ahead of Everton return
|Bonaventura important for club and country - Montella
|Marcelo never feared Sevilla shock as record-breaking Madrid progress
|Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 3 (agg 3-6): Benzema strike makes history as Zidane´s side progress
|Madrid break Barca record with 40th game without defeat
|AC Milan 2 Torino 1: Suso stars in second half turnaround
|Karanka open to Downing exit, urges Gibson focus
|Dortmund ease to Standard victory
|Dyche thanks Taylor for Watford chance
|PSG stronger under Emery than Blanc - Silva
|Napoli sign Brazil youth star Leandrinho for €600,000
|Ronaldo sets sights on ´dream´ Confederations Cup triumph
|Schneiderlin backs Koeman to bring out his best after United struggles
|Cleverley joins Watford on loan
|Zidane, Pogba and Zanetti - Gagliardini discusses his midfield role models
|Juventus complete Caldara deal
|Nasri: I´d love to play for Zidane´s Real Madrid
|Manchester United debt biggest in Europe by €200million
|Schneiderlin escapes United with £24m Everton switch
|Following Ronaldo´s footsteps: Kazim-Richards delighted with Corinthians switch
|Rangers loan Toral from Arsenal
|Swansea seal £4million Narsingh signing
|Celtic seal deal for rising star Eboue
|Barca, United and Dortmund lead the way as European attendances soar
|Swansea set to sign Narsingh, plan to keep Llorente
|Elton John pays tribute to ´brother´ Graham Taylor
|Ranieri urges Leicester fans to receive Kante warmly
|´Happy´ Alli does not need new deal, insists Pochettino
|´A legend and a gentleman´ - Football mourns Taylor passing
|Schlupp can leave for the right price - Ranieri
|Lahm backs Badstuber´s Schalke loan
|Graham Taylor: 1944-2017
|Milik could return for Napoli this month
|Former England manager Taylor dies
|Inter do not want to loan out Gabigol - agent
|Premier League paying twice as much as European rivals
|Barcelona have highest wage-bill as Man Utd top spending charts
|Dortmund target Toprak intends to leave Leverkusen
|Ochieng stuns City to lift Adelaide off the bottom
|Ibrahimovic: I conquered England in three months
|Manchester United trigger Fellaini extension clause
|Not for sale! Allardyce wants to keep Benteke
|Payet wants to leave West Ham, reveals Bilic
|Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin extend Arsenal deals
|Lyon hold Januzaj talks
|Oscar ambitious for Shanghai adventure
|Dybala feeling better after ´rough time´ at Juventus
|Ivory Coast in familiar territory as AFCON favourites
|Aubameyang chases AFCON glory to elevate into superstar territory
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Kempes: Atletico will be lost without Simeone
|Beijing Guoan fiercely deny Podolski reports
|Alli a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Ardiles
|Juventus ´evaluating´ Kolasinac - Marotta
|Klopp explains note to Sturridge
|Dundee v Celtic won´t take place in USA
|Luis Enrique wants Athletic win to spark Barca surge
|Dybala: Real Madrid or Barcelona? I´m fine at Juventus
|Suarez: Messi shows he is the best every game
|At least one more in at PSG as Emery seeks competition
|Redmond: I should have had four
|James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune
|Chelsea plans for new Stamford Bridge get thumbs up
|Juve can´t take foot off the gas - Allegri
|Lack of Liverpool reaction frustrates Klopp
|Barcelona 3 Athletic Bilbao 1 (agg 4-3): MSN fire comeback on landmark outing
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Metz 0: Silva brace seals semi-final place
|Juventus 3 Atalanta 2: Holders on course for third straight Coppa title
|Southampton 1 Liverpool 0: Redmond puts Saints in command
|Suarez brings up 100 Barcelona goals, MSN reach 300
|Tuchel in no rush for new Dortmund contract
|Mourinho faith can help Fellaini recapture best form - Mata
|Barcelona to find the formula for new Messi deal
|Maradona: Icardi should be Argentina´s seventh-choice striker
|Cech frustrated with lack of clean sheets
|Japanese striker Miura signs deal to play beyond 50th birthday
|Manchester City charged under anti-doping rules
|Makelele joins Clement at Swansea
|Partizan banned from UEFA competition over unpaid debts
|Jaume Costa and Mario secure new Villarreal deals
|Storari experience behind Milan return - Montella
|Gagliardini completes Inter switch
|Zaha off the mark as Ivory Coast tune up with win
|Ronaldo out of Madrid squad for Sevilla clash
|Zidane: Real Madrid not thinking about treble
|Muller frustrated with Bayern role
|WATCH: Ronaldo pips Wade with juicy orange skills
|Roma rejected Arsenal´s offer for Manolas, claims agent
|Montella will play best AC Milan team in Coppa Italia
|Lallana needed to leave his comfort zone - Klopp
|Smalling: United confidence could not be higher for Liverpool
|Rakitic returns to Barcelona squad amid City rumours
|Ancelotti: Bayern will be even better than before
|Fenerbahce dismiss Kjaer to Chelsea rumours
|Puel unhappy with Southampton ´boring´ tag
|Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp
|Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley
|World Cup expansion shows global growth of football - FFA
|Chinese Super League can rival Premier League - Oscar
|No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England
|Rodriguez: Southampton can cope without Fonte
|Simeone focuses on positives as Atletico advance despite defeat
|Silva keen to bring in Niasse and keep Snodgrass
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will be ready to face Liverpool