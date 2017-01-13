Ibrahimovic: Manchester United can still catch Chelsea

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is confident Manchester United can still catch Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title and hopes to propel their tilt with a win over Liverpool.

United somewhat struggled to get going in the opening stages of the 2016-17 campaign, but Jose Mourinho's men have been in sublime form in recent weeks, embarking on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions.

Their good run of form has narrowed the gap to leaders Chelsea to 10 points and Ibrahimovic has stressed United are ready to pounce if any of their title rivals slip up.

"The league is unpredictable. You do not have a team you can say will stay there and win it," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports.

"Chelsea have been doing fantastic, they play once a week, they have a lot of condition, and a lot of power each time they play, but they were having trouble in the beginning and it clicked.

"If we can come up there and disturb them, every team has their moment of dip in the competition. We had ours - winning, losing, winning, losing - and now we are winning. Hopefully we can continue like that, and we are waiting for others to make a mistake.

"Sunday is an opportunity to steal points from the top four. If we can we can start to battle with the top four, after losing many points where we should not have lost... The gap is smaller now, and if we can get that win from the top four, we are there."

United are sixth in the table heading into Sunday's home game against Liverpool.