Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan scorpion goal land awards

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for December.

The 35-year-old scored five times and added three assists in six appearances over the course of the month.

United won five and drew another of those six games, with Ibrahimovic's league tally now up to 13 for the season, just one behind Chelsea's Diego Costa at the top of the scoring charts.

He is the first United player to win the award this season, with Raheem Sterling, Son Heung-min, Eden Hazard and Costa the previous winners.

"I am playing in a great team with great team-mates, a great coach and at a great club," Ibrahimovic told the Premier League's website.

"I feel comfortable and I feel confident. Everybody has made it easier for me so I just have to come, do the things I can do good and work hard. When you work hard it pays off."

Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic's team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan won Goal of the Month for his astonishing scorpion kick during United's victory over Sunderland.