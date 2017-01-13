Gagliardini important for Inter´s present and future - Pioli

Stefan Pioli is confident new signing Roberto Gagliardini has a bright future ahead of him at Inter following his transfer from Atalanta.

The 22-year-old joined Inter on an 18-month loan deal until June 2018 with an obligation to make the move permanent and Pioli has high hopes the midfielder will become a key figure.

Although he has made just 14 Serie A appearances in his career, Gagliardini has shone this season and earned a first call up to Italy's senior squad in November.

"Gagliardini is an important signing both for the present and for the future," Pioli said at a news conference ahead of Saturday's match against Chievo.

"He is a strong and skilful player. I am delighted to have him here.

"His best attribute is his sense of positioning. That is crucial for a midfielder."

Inter are on a four-game winning streak in Serie A and Pioli is desperate to extend that run at the weekend.

"We want to climb the table and we can do that three points at a time. That is our aim for Saturday," he added.

"We are improving and we can get better still. We must keep taking things one game at a time.

"Chievo have very few bad games over the course of the season. They are a tough, solid, experienced side."