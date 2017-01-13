From England call-up requests to wedding speeches - Graham Taylor´s letters to fans

Graham Taylor's death on Thursday prompted a raft of tributes from the footballing world and beyond, with the former England manager's good nature shining through in the countless anecdotes that have been shared.

And since Taylor's passing, it has emerged that the 72-year-old, who also managed Lincoln City, Watford, Aston Villa and Wolves, was a prolific letter writer, responding to fans when they picked his brain on a range of subjects.

From requests to play for England to wedding speeches - Taylor was seemingly always ready to put pen to paper and give up his time to write back.

Many of these letters have now been posted on social media and can be seen in the Twitter Moment below.

Letters from Graham Taylor