Draxler ready for Ligue 1 bow - Emery

Unai Emery says Julian Draxler is fit to make his Ligue 1 debut this weekend and believes the Germany international is an ideal fit for Paris Saint-Germain.

Draxler made the switch to the Ligue 1 champions earlier this month after a disappointing spell at Wolfsburg and marked his competitive debut with a goal in the 7-0 battering of Bastia in the Coupe de France.

The 23-year-old was absent in the midweek Coupe de la Ligue win over Metz after picking up a knock, but Emery is ready to throw him in for Saturday's trip to Rennes and is confident Draxler will make a big impact at PSG.

"Draxler is an important player," Emery stated at a news conference.

"He can play on the left wing and the team needs someone with his ability in that position.

"I think he is ready to feature despite his small injury this week. He has trained well. I do not know whether he is ready for 90 minutes, but he is ready to start."

Emery confirmed that PSG are keen to make more additions in the transfer window with a striker the top of his wish list, but the head coach admits finding the right quality in January is no easy task.

"The club is looking at options to improve and make the team more competitive," Emery added.

"The January market is difficult, though, and strikers are not easy to find. We are talking a lot about a back-up for Edinson Cavani, but we still have Hatem Ben Arfa as well who can play in that position.

"We might sign someone in another position. We just want to improve the team."