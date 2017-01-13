Corchia open to Lille stay amid proposed takeover

Excited by the proposed takeover of Lille, star full-back Sebastien Corchia says he could remain at the club, though he continues to attract interest from some of Europe's biggest teams.
Businessman Gerard Lopez is reportedly nearing a deal to take ownership of Ligue 1 outfit Lille, with a takeover seemingly imminent.
Talk of a takeover has sparked speculation with former Marseille, Chile and Argentina head coach Marcelo Bielsa linked as the club languish in 12th position, while Dimitri Payet has emerged as a possible signing.
A change in ownership could determine Corchia's future at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with the France international out of contract in 2018 and continuing to attract interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent two years as a youth player.
"Next summer I have one year left on my contract with Lille, and staying with this great club surely is a possibility, but there could also be other options," Corchia told Omnisport.
"Last summer my agent noticed some interest for me from other big clubs, and we will look at my situation, when this season is over.
"With the takeover of LOSC, it is sad to say goodbye to [Michel] Seydoux, who has been the most successful president ever in this great club.
"The future looks interesting of course. This is a big club which deserves always to be in the absolute top of Ligue 1.
"As a player my focus is on training and progressing every day and to perform in the matches. Right now we work hard to make sure, that we will improve as a team and finish this season much better than we started it."
Corchia's stocks have continued to rise this season, his fine form rewarded with an international debut by Didier Deschamps.
The 26-year-old made his bow for France in a friendly against Ivory Coast in November last year and the former youth captain is ready to build on his solitary cap as he enters the prime of his career.
"To get my debut with Les Bleus and represent my country was fantastic, and it is a great motivation to work even harder to always progress," added Corchia, whose Lille return from the mid-season break with the visit of Saint-Etienne on Friday. "It is a super group of players all sharing very high ambitions for the future of the France team. It was always my dream to play for Les Bleus - as a child and ever since I was the captain of the France Under-21 team.
"I feel comfortable at international level, and I feel, that I have developed a lot - and that I am constantly raising my own level. At 26 and with experience from more than 225 Ligue 1 games I am now entering the best years of a football player's career."
