Barca face Anoeta trip, Madrid draw Celta

13 January 2017 13:00

Barcelona will hope to put their Anoeta troubles behind them when they meet Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

The LaLiga champions have not won in San Sebastian since 2007 and needed a Lionel Messi strike to earn a point in their league visit in November.

They will get a chance to end that winless run of eight matches on January 17, though, before the return leg at Camp Nou a week later.

Real Madrid begin their tie with Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu as Zinedine Zidane's side's hunt for the treble continues.

The leaders made it a record 40 games unbeaten as they battled back to earn a 3-3 draw in the second leg of the last round against Sevilla on Thursday - eclipsing Barcelona's previous best of 39.

Madrid's city rivals Atletico are also into the latter stages of this year's competition after beating Las Palmas 4-3 on aggregate.

They will meet Eibar in the last eight, while second division Alcorcon will face Alaves.

 

Copa del Rey draw in full:

Real Sociedad v Barcelona
Alcorcon v Alaves
Atletico Madrid v Eibar

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 16 +31 40
2 Sevilla 17 +15 36
3 Barcelona 17 +25 35
4 Atlético Madrid 17 +17 31
5 Villarreal 17 +14 30
6 Real Sociedad 17 +3 29
7 Athletic Club 17 +3 27
8 Las Palmas 17 +3 24
9 Celta de Vigo 17 -4 24
10 Eibar 17 +0 23
11 Espanyol 17 -2 23
12 Deportivo Alavés 17 -2 22
13 Málaga 17 -3 21
14 Real Betis 17 -9 21
15 Deportivo La C… 17 -5 17
16 Leganés 17 -16 16
17 Valencia 16 -8 13
18 Sporting Gijón 17 -17 12
19 Granada 17 -24 9
20 Osasuna 17 -21 8

