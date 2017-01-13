Badstuber: Injuries are behind me

Holger Badstuber is adamant his fitness woes are a thing of the past after sealing his loan move from Bayern Munich to Schalke, and is relishing the chance to get regular first-team action.

The centre-back has been plagued by various injury problems in recent years, making just eight Bundesliga appearances over the past 18 months.

Bayern consequently allowed him to join Schalke on loan until the end of the season in order to get his career back on track and he is raring to go at his new club.

"My current fitness situation is very good," Badstuber said at a news conference on Friday.

"My injuries are behind me. I have been training without any problems for four months now. I have not missed a single session, my injury problems are something of the past.

"I am feeling well and I am ready for this challenge. I want to become a new Badstuber. I have changed.

"This loan is very important for me. The entire package at Schalke is just right. The team has a lot of potential, is very hungry and I really rate the coach. We are still playing in three competitions and are very ambitious.

"It has always been special to play here with Bayern. The atmosphere is great. The crowd really gets behind the team, especially in tough situations."