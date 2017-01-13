Aubameyang has his price - Watzke

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave the club if the price is right, but he is confident the Gabon international will remain for the foreseeable future.

Aubameyang is continually being linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club, with Real Madrid reported to be topping his list of admirers.

Nevertheless, Watzke sees no reason for concern just yet when it comes to the 27-year-old's future.

"I do not think there are an awful lot of clubs Auba would like to join," Watzke told Bild.

"There has been a lot of talk about a transfer for the past two or three years, but he is still at Dortmund. It used to be the same story with Marco Reus. He was supposedly going to every club in the world as well, but he is still here.

"Of course, everyone has his price in football, regardless of who we are talking about.

"But we are not even thinking about a transfer at the moment, because there is nothing happening for now.

"And if an offer comes in that does turn his head, we will sit down and discuss it. But even that does not mean he will definitely leave. Auba still has a long-term contract here [until 2020]."