Angry Zidane admits Ramos was ´hurt´ by Sevilla fans

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says Sergio Ramos was "hurt" by the abuse he received from some Sevilla fans during Thursday's Copa del Rey encounter.

The 30-year-old, who came through the youth system and spent a full season in the first team before transferring to Madrid in 2005, was subjected to a number of boos and whistles during the 3-3 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Ramos scored a penalty with a 'Panenka' finish to help Madrid to a 3-3 draw - and 6-3 aggregate win - before celebrating in front of a section of Sevilla ultras, cupping his ears with his hands, before he seemed to offer apologies to the rest of the stadium.

A bottle was then thrown from the stands at the defender and Marca reported that chants of "Ramos, kill yourself" could be heard emanating from one section of supporters.

"I can't be happy with that and neither is he, but it's not something we can avoid," Zidane told a news conference.

"He didn't do anything major, he played his game. He's not happy, for sure, because he played here, he's from here, and I'm sure he's hurt.

"We have to think that sometimes these things happen but I'm not happy for his family, either."

Madrid, who secured a 3-0 lead in the first leg, were trailing 3-1 after 77 minutes before Ramos and a last-gasp Karim Benzema goal salvaged a 3-3 draw that extended their unbeaten run to a Spanish record 40 matches in all competitions.

Zidane felt Sevilla could consider themselves unlucky not to win given their frenetic attacking display and admitted that Sunday's LaLiga showdown between the two is likely to be just as difficult.

"They maybe deserved more but we relaxed a little after our first goal," he said. "At the end we thought that we could get the draw but I think in general that we deserved to go through.

"We suffered a lot, I think. They put speed in everything they do with the players they have, and with a packed crowd.

"It will be another match of suffering on Sunday but they are second in the table for a reason. It's all on their own merit.

"We'll see what the game will be like, but we'll suffer, that's for sure."