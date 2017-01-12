Swansea set to sign Narsingh, plan to keep Llorente

Swansea City are set to complete the signing Luciano Narsingh, while manager Paul Clement has no desire to sell Fernando Llorente or Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Narsingh, 26, has completed a medical ahead of his move from PSV, and the club are also in talks to sign Norwich City defender Martin Olsson and Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll.
"He is set to sign," Clement said of winger Narsingh ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at home to Arsenal.
"The medical is done and pending the paperwork he will be a Swansea City player. It is pleasing to get it done. He is a player the club identified before I arrived but I'm more than happy for it to go ahead.
"When I was at Bayern we played against him at Eindhoven. He will bring another dynamic to the team, he has pace, he scores goals and experience of a higher level. He is a good calibre of player.
"[With Olsson] the two clubs are talking about that possibility. The stage it is at we are looking to agree the terms.
"There is an interest [in Carroll] there. It is a similar situation to Olsson, the clubs are in talks."
Clement does not want to lose any of his key stars, despite Llorente reportedly being pursued by Chelsea and Sigurdsson linked with Everton.
He added: "Llorente is a very good player, experienced at the highest level and important to this team. It is just links, there has been no contact.
"I want to keep Gylfi here, he is similar to Llorente. We are in a situation where we want to win games and to give you a chance of doing that you need your best players.
"You need to keep your best players and they are two of the best players the team has got. You would possibly expect interest, but they are contracted, they are motivated, focused on what we need to do to move this team forward.
"I can't say anything will or won't happen, there is a lot of speculation and gossip, but there has been no conversation between me, the players, the club, the other clubs, it is just down to work."
