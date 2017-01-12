Related

Schneiderlin backs Koeman to bring out his best after United struggles

12 January 2017 19:15

Morgan Schneiderlin says Everton boss Ronald Koeman can help him to reach his top form again following his difficult 18 months at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old completed a transfer to the Goodison Park outfit on Thursday in a deal worth an initial £20million rising to £24m and will reunite with his old manager at Southampton.

Schneiderlin won the FA Cup and Community Shield with United but failed to convince Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho that he warranted a regular place in the first team.

The France international is confident that he can put a tough spell behind him now that he is back working for a boss whose methods he fully understands.

"Everton is a big club in the history of English football," he told EvertonTV. "I always loved the atmosphere in the stadium, I always liked playing there.

"There is a manager in place here that I know can get the best out of me. I know his style and how he likes to play football.

"Obviously he [Koeman] was a massive player when he was a footballer. You can only learn from the best and he gave me some nice advice to keep improving every day. It was a pleasure to work with him and I look forward to it again."

Everton have found consistency hard to come by under Koeman and sit nine points behind the top six after 20 Premier League games.

But Schneiderlin, who could make his debut against Manchester City on Sunday, is determined to help the team achieve their potential.

"I wanted a club to have big ambition because that's what drives you forward, to come in every day and work for something that you want to achieve," he said.

"This club has great expectations and the manager explained that this will take time but hopefully we can do it quickly and please everyone.

"I want to get the best results as possible and I have high expectations to help get this football club where it belongs in English football."

