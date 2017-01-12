Schlupp can leave for the right price - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri says Jeffrey Schlupp is unhappy at Leicester City and has no objection to him leaving the club.

Leicester reportedly turned down a £9million bid for the versatile left-sided player, who has made four Premier League appearances this term, from Crystal Palace this week.

The 24-year-old is also believed to be attracting the interest of West Brom, and Ranieri is willing to let him leave the King Power Stadium provided their valuation is met.

"I spoke with him, he spoke with the club – he's not happy," Ranieri said at a media conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Chelsea.

"Jeff is a fantastic man and a fantastic player. I said if he wanted to leave he can go, but after that there is the money for the club. If the right amount of money arrives, he can go.

"We spoke and that is normal. There are some clubs interested.

"He has great potential. I am very sad to lose him but I have three very good left players; Ben Chilwell, Christian Fuchs and Schlupp.

"I would like to keep an experienced player and one young player. Jeff played so few times it is not right. He deserves to play and deserves to show his potential."