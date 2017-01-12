Ronaldo sets sights on ´dream´ Confederations Cup triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo admits it would be a "dream" for Portugal to triumph at the Confederations Cup.

The European champions will take part in the competition for the first time this year and will meet host nation Russia, New Zealand and Mexico in Group A.

Ronaldo enjoyed spectacular success in 2016, lifting the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid on top of captaining Portugal to a first major trophy.

And the 31-year-old, who won the 2016 Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Men's Player awards for his exploits over the last year, is looking forward to challenging for more international glory.

"It will be the first time Portugal compete for the Confederations Cup trophy," he told FIFA.com. "It's going to be beautiful and will stay on our CV.

"Obviously, it's a dream to win, but we know it's going to be hard as some great teams will be there. But, in football, everything is possible."

Copa America winners Chile, World Cup holders Germany, Asian champions Australia and the winners of the Africa Cup of Nations will make up Group B of the Confederations Cup.

Holders Brazil are the most successful side in the tournament's history, having won on four occasions.