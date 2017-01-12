Payet wants to leave West Ham, reveals Bilic

Dimitri Payet wants to leave West Ham but the club will not sell him, manager Slaven Bilic says.

Bilic revealed the France international has expressed a desire to depart London Stadium, but insists West Ham will stand firm and refuse to let him go during the January transfer window.

"Let's get serious. I have a situation with a player. It is Dimitri Payet. He wants to leave," Bilic said ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at home to Crystal Palace.

"It started 10 days ago when the window started.

"This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him. I feel let down. I feel angry.

"We have said we don't want to sell our best players but Payet does not want to play for us.

"We are not going to sell him. I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

"I don't think he will go this window but it will be hard to keep him happy.

"I am concentrated on the game and don't want to talk about transfers. There are still over two weeks to go.

"I expect from him to come back and to show commitment and determination to the team like the team has shown to him."

Payet, 29, joined West Ham from Marseille in 2015 and was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award after a stunning debut campaign in which he scored 12 goals in all competitions.

That saw him re-establish himself with France and play a huge role as his country made it to the final of Euro 2016.

The playmaker was rewarded with a new West Ham contract in February of last year, meaning he is tied to West Ham until 2021.

But less than a year after signing the extension he has handed his club a huge blow, with Bilic's men struggling down in 13th place.