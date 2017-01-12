Lyon hold Januzaj talks

Lyon have expressed an interest in signing Adnan Januzaj from Manchester United, the player's agent has confirmed.

The Belgium international is on a season-long loan with Sunderland and has been linked with a permanent move away from Old Trafford.

Ligue 1 side Lyon have been one of the teams credited with an interest in Januzaj and his representative Dirk Devriese verified talks have taken place.

However, he is yet to hear from United that they definitely want to sell the 21-year-old.

"Lyon are one of the many French clubs who have recently sounded out Adnan's plans," Devriese said to HLN.

"Out of respect we to listen to everyone. However, the ultimate decision is with Manchester United and we have not heard from them that the club wants to sell Adnan.

"Adnan was strong against both Chelsea and against Liverpool. On Match of the Day he is getting rave reviews. It is going well and the manager David Moyes believes in him."

Januzaj, who had an unsuccessful loan spell with Borussia Dortmund last season, has played 15 matches for Sunderland across all competitions, scoring once.