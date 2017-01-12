Juventus complete Caldara deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara in a deal that could be worth up to €25million.

Caldara will spend the next 18 months back on loan at Atalanta, before joining Juve on a deal that runs until 2021.

The centre-back has scored three goals in 11 Serie A games this season.

The Scudetto holders will pay Atalanta an initial €15m, with €6m in bonuses that can be triggered when he is a Juve player and a further €4m that depend on his success back in Bergamo.

Atalanta have surprised many in Serie A this season, sitting sixth in the table in between AC Milan and Inter after half of the campaign.

But that success is coming at a cost, with Inter having swooped for their promising midfielder Roberto Gagliardini and Caldara's long-term future laying elsewhere.

Midfielder Franck Kessie has also been linked with a January exit, though his Africa Cup of Nations duties with Ivory Coast could hold up mooted moves to Chelsea or Manchester United.