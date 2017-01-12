Related

Article

Juventus complete Caldara deal

12 January 2017 19:14

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara in a deal that could be worth up to €25million.

Caldara will spend the next 18 months back on loan at Atalanta, before joining Juve on a deal that runs until 2021.

The centre-back has scored three goals in 11 Serie A games this season.

The Scudetto holders will pay Atalanta an initial €15m, with €6m in bonuses that can be triggered when he is a Juve player and a further €4m that depend on his success back in Bergamo.

Atalanta have surprised many in Serie A this season, sitting sixth in the table in between AC Milan and Inter after half of the campaign.

But that success is coming at a cost, with Inter having swooped for their promising midfielder Roberto Gagliardini and Caldara's long-term future laying elsewhere.

Midfielder Franck Kessie has also been linked with a January exit, though his Africa Cup of Nations duties with Ivory Coast could hold up mooted moves to Chelsea or Manchester United.

Sponsored links

Thursday 12 January

20:32 Dortmund ease to Standard victory
20:20 Dyche thanks Taylor for Watford chance
20:20 PSG stronger under Emery than Blanc - Silva
20:15 Napoli sign Brazil youth star Leandrinho for €600,000
19:46 Ronaldo sets sights on ´dream´ Confederations Cup triumph
19:15 Schneiderlin backs Koeman to bring out his best after United struggles
19:14 Juventus complete Caldara deal
19:14 Zidane, Pogba and Zanetti - Gagliardini discusses his midfield role models
19:14 Cleverley joins Watford on loan
18:48 Nasri: I´d love to play for Zidane´s Real Madrid
18:12 Manchester United debt biggest in Europe by €200million
18:05 Schneiderlin escapes United with £24m Everton switch
18:00 Following Ronaldo´s footsteps: Kazim-Richards delighted with Corinthians switch
18:00 Rangers loan Toral from Arsenal
17:50 Swansea seal £4million Narsingh signing
17:00 Celtic seal deal for rising star Eboue
16:52 Barca, United and Dortmund lead the way as European attendances soar
16:47 Swansea set to sign Narsingh, plan to keep Llorente
16:25 Elton John pays tribute to ´brother´ Graham Taylor
16:20 Ranieri urges Leicester fans to receive Kante warmly
15:59 ´Happy´ Alli does not need new deal, insists Pochettino
15:48 ´A legend and a gentleman´ - Football mourns Taylor passing
15:42 Schlupp can leave for the right price - Ranieri
15:17 Lahm backs Badstuber´s Schalke loan
15:16 Graham Taylor: 1944-2017
14:59 Milik could return for Napoli this month
14:51 Former England manager Taylor dies
14:19 Inter do not want to loan out Gabigol - agent
14:07 Premier League paying twice as much as European rivals
13:31 Barcelona have highest wage-bill as Man Utd top spending charts
12:56 Dortmund target Toprak intends to leave Leverkusen
12:36 Ochieng stuns City to lift Adelaide off the bottom
12:04 Ibrahimovic: I conquered England in three months
12:01 Manchester United trigger Fellaini extension clause
11:41 Not for sale! Allardyce wants to keep Benteke
11:30 Payet wants to leave West Ham, reveals Bilic
11:12 Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin extend Arsenal deals
10:11 Lyon hold Januzaj talks
09:51 Oscar ambitious for Shanghai adventure
09:35 Dybala feeling better after ´rough time´ at Juventus
09:12 Ivory Coast in familiar territory as AFCON favourites
09:00 Aubameyang chases AFCON glory to elevate into superstar territory
08:53 Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
08:53 Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
06:59 Kempes: Atletico will be lost without Simeone
05:31 Beijing Guoan fiercely deny Podolski reports
05:09 Alli a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Ardiles
03:37 Juventus ´evaluating´ Kolasinac - Marotta
03:34 Klopp explains note to Sturridge
03:31 Dundee v Celtic won´t take place in USA
01:04 Luis Enrique wants Athletic win to spark Barca surge
01:00 Dybala: Real Madrid or Barcelona? I´m fine at Juventus
00:58 Suarez: Messi shows he is the best every game
00:56 At least one more in at PSG as Emery seeks competition
00:14 Redmond: I should have had four
00:09 James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune

Wednesday 11 January

23:59 Chelsea plans for new Stamford Bridge get thumbs up
23:57 Juve can´t take foot off the gas - Allegri
23:37 Lack of Liverpool reaction frustrates Klopp
23:19 Barcelona 3 Athletic Bilbao 1 (agg 4-3): MSN fire comeback on landmark outing
23:05 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Metz 0: Silva brace seals semi-final place
22:50 Juventus 3 Atalanta 2: Holders on course for third straight Coppa title
22:36 Southampton 1 Liverpool 0: Redmond puts Saints in command
22:19 Suarez brings up 100 Barcelona goals, MSN reach 300
20:15 Tuchel in no rush for new Dortmund contract
19:37 Mourinho faith can help Fellaini recapture best form - Mata
19:36 Barcelona to find the formula for new Messi deal
19:26 Maradona: Icardi should be Argentina´s seventh-choice striker
19:00 Cech frustrated with lack of clean sheets
18:09 Japanese striker Miura signs deal to play beyond 50th birthday
18:09 Manchester City charged under anti-doping rules
17:59 Makelele joins Clement at Swansea
17:46 Partizan banned from UEFA competition over unpaid debts
17:37 Jaume Costa and Mario secure new Villarreal deals
17:14 Storari experience behind Milan return - Montella
16:55 Gagliardini completes Inter switch
16:49 Zaha off the mark as Ivory Coast tune up with win
14:48 Ronaldo out of Madrid squad for Sevilla clash
14:32 Zidane: Real Madrid not thinking about treble
14:11 Muller frustrated with Bayern role
13:58 WATCH: Ronaldo pips Wade with juicy orange skills
13:27 Roma rejected Arsenal´s offer for Manolas, claims agent
13:16 Montella will play best AC Milan team in Coppa Italia
12:50 Lallana needed to leave his comfort zone - Klopp
12:31 Smalling: United confidence could not be higher for Liverpool
12:31 Rakitic returns to Barcelona squad amid City rumours
12:04 Ancelotti: Bayern will be even better than before
11:31 Fenerbahce dismiss Kjaer to Chelsea rumours
11:05 Puel unhappy with Southampton ´boring´ tag
09:53 Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp
08:58 Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley
05:47 World Cup expansion shows global growth of football - FFA
03:56 Chinese Super League can rival Premier League - Oscar
03:32 No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England
03:23 Rodriguez: Southampton can cope without Fonte
01:40 Simeone focuses on positives as Atletico advance despite defeat
01:25 Silva keen to bring in Niasse and keep Snodgrass
00:28 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will be ready to face Liverpool

Tuesday 10 January

23:47 Mourinho demands better from Old Trafford crowd
23:28 Schneiderlin to Everton ´close´, says Mourinho
23:23 Atletico Madrid 2 Las Palmas 3 (agg 4-3): Rojiblancos scrape through after late drama
23:08 Valencia back Voro for the season
22:58 Manchester United 2 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men in charge but no record for Rooney
21:40 Ronaldo unlikely to seek further glory in coaching
21:13 AC Milan re-sign 40-year-old Storari
21:05 Ventura omits Buffon from all-time Italy XI
20:49 Genoa complete Taarabt loan deal
20:41 Kompany resumes full training in latest fitness bid
20:30 Ancelotti unconcerned by Chinese spending
19:32 No egos at Chelsea, says Loftus-Cheek
18:59 Lucas: I want to stay at Liverpool
18:53 Sagna charged by FA for criticising referee
18:16 Ronaldo declares himself one of the greatest of all time
18:12 Sevilla loan Jovetic from Inter
18:11 Bayern start 2017 with friendly win over Eupen
17:55 Giroud´s scorpion kick was luck, not skill - Koscielny
17:37 FA rejects Terry red card appeal
17:35 Roma director confident of keeping Manolas
17:19 Martial wants ´lots of silverware´ with Manchester United
17:07 UEFA backs FIFA plans amid ´overwhelming´ support for expanded World Cup
16:37 Badstuber joins Schalke on loan
16:05 No official China offer for Cristiano Ronaldo - Perez
15:43 ´Football is more than Europe and South America´ - Infantino champions expanded World Cup
15:21 Lacazette subject of €70m bid, claim Lyon
14:58 Hulk: Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai because of me
14:44 Wenger hopes Bramall can emulate Giroud, Koscielny
14:30 Odegaard: Real Madrid a difficult place for youngsters
14:27 FIFA awards snub was Barcelona players´ idea, says Luis Enrique
14:19 Scottish FA welcomes World Cup expansion
14:12 Stanic takes aim at Conte over China comments
14:07 Europe´s top clubs question motives for ´regrettable´ World Cup expansion
13:21 Allegri admits Evra future is still uncertain
12:58 Smalling: Rashford bound to break Manchester United records
12:38 Kalou tips Ghana to be Ivory Coast´s biggest challengers
12:03 Pogba urges United to kill off Hull in first leg
11:45 Zidane will be the best in the world - Roberto Carlos
10:40 FIFA approves 48-team World Cup
10:36 Montella is painting a Milan masterpiece, says Sacchi
10:15 Ronaldo: The Best was for the best and that´s me
09:15 Infantino´s 48-team World Cup expected to be approved
06:53 Hummels: Mid-season break not an advantage
03:27 Cafu: Neymar will be world´s best
02:42 Campbell urges Ozil to re-sign at Arsenal
01:41 ´Nothing has changed´ - Klopp rules out Coutinho move
00:59 Ronaldo always ´confident´ of claiming award
00:47 Madrid send Odegaard on loan to Heerenveen
00:15 Maradona disappointed in Messi absence as Madrid icons pile in

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 18 +25 45
2 Roma 19 +22 41
3 Napoli 19 +20 38
4 Lazio 19 +12 37
5 Milan 18 +8 36

Facebook