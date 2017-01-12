James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune

Chinese Super League side Hebei Fortune have slammed reports linking them with a move for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, claiming they are the victims of "fake news".

The club, who appointed former Real Madrid coach Manuel Pellegrini in August 2016, were reported by a number of publications to be lining up a £95million bid for Colombian star James, who has been struggling to hold down a first-team place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But a statement released by Hebei Fortune denied any approach for the 25-year-old, and claimed journalists were "out of line" by drawing the link.

"They linked us with Messi before, now we are 'after' James Rodriguez," said the statement.

"Who's our next target? Cristiano Ronaldo?

"We don't know who is spreading these rumours, but they step too far out of line. The club is not built to deny rumours. It's impossible for us to respond to totally fake news.

"Please don't take advantage of us to make headlines."