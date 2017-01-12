Ivory Coast in familiar territory as AFCON favourites

Being favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations has become a common theme for Ivory Coast and 2017 is no different.
The Elephants were perennial contenders when captained by Didier Drogba, but it was not until after the iconic striker's international retirement that they got their hands on the trophy for the second time in their history.
A 9-8 penalty shootout victory over Ghana following a goalless 120 minutes in the 2015 final ended a 23-year wait for another taste of continental glory, and they will be aiming to make it back-to-back triumphs in Gabon.
Ivory Coast are without another star player this year with Yaya Toure having stepped away from the international stage, but the likes of exciting Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie and Manchester United defender Eric Bailly point to a bright future.
But as the Elephants look to replicate their 2015 triumph, the mastermind of that success Herve Renard will be hoping to throw a spanner in the works.
Frenchman Renard is a two-time winner of the competition having also led Zambia to glory in 2012 and only suffered his first defeat as Morocco coach – a position he assumed in February 2016 – in a friendly against Finland on Monday.
With DR Congo and Togo also in Group C, the pressure is on Ivory Coast to once again deliver on their tag as pre-tournament favourites.
According to Salomon Kalou, now one of the most senior figures in Michel Dussuyer's side, Ghana are the greatest danger to their quest to retain the trophy.
The 31-year-old told Omnisport: "Ghana will be our biggest threat. They always will be, they're our neighbours.
"Of course people expect us to do well because we're the defending champions. I think people expect us to at least reach the semis.
"When you've won it once you want to win it more. We have the right mentality and good dynamic because we haven't lost for a long time."
Those are the groups of #CAN2017 .. Which one will be the toughest? pic.twitter.com/MrEmr1ZwMh— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 11, 2017
Avram Grant's side will be motivated having come so close to the title in Equatorial Guinea, with a formidable front three of Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Asamoah Gyan, the experienced striker approaching his 100th cap, likely to be crucial to their chances
However, a tough draw alongside Mali and Egypt – the competition's most successful nation with seven titles – will provide difficulties from the outset.
The case is similar for Senegal, who came through qualifying with a 100 per cent record and are considered by the bookmakers to be Ivory Coast's most likely challengers.
Aliou Cisse's men will face Algeria, a side boasting a wealth of attacking talent – including 2016 African Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez – that disappointed in the previous edition, as well as taking on Tunisia and Zimbabwe.
Senegal possess pace in attack with Sadio Mane, a dynamic midfield including Idrissa Gueye and Mohamed Diame and one of the competition's best defenders in Kalidou Koulibaly.
In contrast, hosts Gabon are a much weaker side and will be heavily reliant upon Borussia Dortmund talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the striker having scored 16 times in 15 Bundesliga games this season.
They should be able to reach the knockout stages from a group including surprise 2013 finalists Burkina Faso, Cameroon and debutants Guinea-Bissau, but a first continental title is a big ask.
The quality in every group should make for entertaining knockout fixtures, and that will be where the likes of Ghana and Senegal will hope to knock Ivory Coast of their perch.
|Not for sale! Allardyce wants to keep Benteke
|Payet wants to leave West Ham, reveals Bilic
|Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin extend Arsenal deals
|Lyon hold Januzaj talks
|Oscar ambitious for Shanghai adventure
|Dybala feeling better after ´rough time´ at Juventus
|Ivory Coast in familiar territory as AFCON favourites
|Aubameyang chases AFCON glory to elevate into superstar territory
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Kempes: Atletico will be lost without Simeone
|Beijing Guoan fiercely deny Podolski reports
|Alli a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Ardiles
|Juventus ´evaluating´ Kolasinac - Marotta
|Klopp explains note to Sturridge
|Dundee v Celtic won´t take place in USA
|Luis Enrique wants Athletic win to spark Barca surge
|Dybala: Real Madrid or Barcelona? I´m fine at Juventus
|Suarez: Messi shows he is the best every game
|At least one more in at PSG as Emery seeks competition
|Redmond: I should have had four
|James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune
|Chelsea plans for new Stamford Bridge get thumbs up
|Juve can´t take foot off the gas - Allegri
|Lack of Liverpool reaction frustrates Klopp
|Barcelona 3 Athletic Bilbao 1 (agg 4-3): MSN fire comeback on landmark outing
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Metz 0: Silva brace seals semi-final place
|Juventus 3 Atalanta 2: Holders on course for third straight Coppa title
|Southampton 1 Liverpool 0: Redmond puts Saints in command
|Suarez brings up 100 Barcelona goals, MSN reach 300
|Tuchel in no rush for new Dortmund contract
|Mourinho faith can help Fellaini recapture best form - Mata
|Barcelona to find the formula for new Messi deal
|Maradona: Icardi should be Argentina´s seventh-choice striker
|Cech frustrated with lack of clean sheets
|Japanese striker Miura signs deal to play beyond 50th birthday
|Manchester City charged under anti-doping rules
|Makelele joins Clement at Swansea
|Partizan banned from UEFA competition over unpaid debts
|Jaume Costa and Mario secure new Villarreal deals
|Storari experience behind Milan return - Montella
|Gagliardini completes Inter switch
|Zaha off the mark as Ivory Coast tune up with win
|Ronaldo out of Madrid squad for Sevilla clash
|Zidane: Real Madrid not thinking about treble
|Muller frustrated with Bayern role
|WATCH: Ronaldo pips Wade with juicy orange skills
|Roma rejected Arsenal´s offer for Manolas, claims agent
|Montella will play best AC Milan team in Coppa Italia
|Lallana needed to leave his comfort zone - Klopp
|Smalling: United confidence could not be higher for Liverpool
|Rakitic returns to Barcelona squad amid City rumours
|Ancelotti: Bayern will be even better than before
|Fenerbahce dismiss Kjaer to Chelsea rumours
|Puel unhappy with Southampton ´boring´ tag
|Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp
|Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley
|World Cup expansion shows global growth of football - FFA
|Chinese Super League can rival Premier League - Oscar
|No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England
|Rodriguez: Southampton can cope without Fonte
|Simeone focuses on positives as Atletico advance despite defeat
|Silva keen to bring in Niasse and keep Snodgrass
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will be ready to face Liverpool
|Mourinho demands better from Old Trafford crowd
|Schneiderlin to Everton ´close´, says Mourinho
|Atletico Madrid 2 Las Palmas 3 (agg 4-3): Rojiblancos scrape through after late drama
|Valencia back Voro for the season
|Manchester United 2 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men in charge but no record for Rooney
|Ronaldo unlikely to seek further glory in coaching
|AC Milan re-sign 40-year-old Storari
|Ventura omits Buffon from all-time Italy XI
|Genoa complete Taarabt loan deal
|Kompany resumes full training in latest fitness bid
|Ancelotti unconcerned by Chinese spending
|No egos at Chelsea, says Loftus-Cheek
|Lucas: I want to stay at Liverpool
|Sagna charged by FA for criticising referee
|Ronaldo declares himself one of the greatest of all time
|Sevilla loan Jovetic from Inter
|Bayern start 2017 with friendly win over Eupen
|Giroud´s scorpion kick was luck, not skill - Koscielny
|FA rejects Terry red card appeal
|Roma director confident of keeping Manolas
|Martial wants ´lots of silverware´ with Manchester United
|UEFA backs FIFA plans amid ´overwhelming´ support for expanded World Cup
|Badstuber joins Schalke on loan
|No official China offer for Cristiano Ronaldo - Perez
|´Football is more than Europe and South America´ - Infantino champions expanded World Cup
|Lacazette subject of €70m bid, claim Lyon
|Hulk: Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai because of me
|Wenger hopes Bramall can emulate Giroud, Koscielny
|Odegaard: Real Madrid a difficult place for youngsters
|FIFA awards snub was Barcelona players´ idea, says Luis Enrique
|Scottish FA welcomes World Cup expansion
|Stanic takes aim at Conte over China comments
|Europe´s top clubs question motives for ´regrettable´ World Cup expansion
|Allegri admits Evra future is still uncertain
|Smalling: Rashford bound to break Manchester United records
|Kalou tips Ghana to be Ivory Coast´s biggest challengers
|Pogba urges United to kill off Hull in first leg
|Zidane will be the best in the world - Roberto Carlos
|FIFA approves 48-team World Cup
|Montella is painting a Milan masterpiece, says Sacchi
|Ronaldo: The Best was for the best and that´s me
|Infantino´s 48-team World Cup expected to be approved
|Hummels: Mid-season break not an advantage
|Cafu: Neymar will be world´s best
|Campbell urges Ozil to re-sign at Arsenal
|´Nothing has changed´ - Klopp rules out Coutinho move
|Ronaldo always ´confident´ of claiming award
|Madrid send Odegaard on loan to Heerenveen
|Maradona disappointed in Messi absence as Madrid icons pile in