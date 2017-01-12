Former England manager Taylor dies

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died, aged 72.
Taylor enjoyed successful spells in charge of Watford and Aston Villa, both of whom he led to second-place finishes in the English top-flight.
Those exploits landed him the England job, succeeding Bobby Robson after the national team's run to the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup.
Unfortunately, Taylor was unable to replicate that success as England bowed out at the group stages of the 1992 European Championship and failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, prompting his resignation.
The former Grimsby Town and Lincoln City player returned to club management with Wolves and took in second spells with Watford and Aston Villa, leaving the latter in 2003 and maintaining his involvement in football through a successful career as a pundit.
A family statement said: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former @England manager Graham Taylor.— The FA (@FA) January 12, 2017
We are deeply saddened today by news of the death of our former manager Graham Taylor. RIP Graham. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/QCU1cCzCxN— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) January 12, 2017
Taylor is particularly fondly remembered for his time at Watford – he also led the Hornets to the 1984 FA Cup final, secured back-to-back promotions that sealed Premier League status for the 1999-2000 season and was named an honorary life president alongside Elton John.
Watford chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury said: "As one, together at our club, we are all utterly devastated to learn of Graham's passing."
Taylor's failed tenure with England also marked a definitive period, with The Sun newspaper launching a vitriolic campaign against him.
Sweden's 2-1 win over England to knock them out of Euro 92 was covered under the headline "Swedes 2 Turnips 1", with Taylor's face superimposed on to a turnip.
Similarly ignominious treatment followed further disappointing results until Taylor's resignation in November 1993, which came in the wake of England's failure to reach the USA 94 World Cup.
England's unravelling qualification campaign was also depicted in the Channel 4 documentary "An Impossible Job", where Taylor's quote of "do I not like that" inadvertently became a catchphrase and his anger over a number of decisions in the pivotal 2-0 defeat to Netherlands showed him on the touchline accusing referee Karl-Josef Assenmacher effectively getting him sacked.
The official Twitter account for the England team posted: "Rest in peace, Graham. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones."
Rest in peace, Graham.— England (@England) January 12, 2017
Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/jt4zFLTPRi
|Celtic seal deal for rising star Eboue
|Barca, United and Dortmund lead the way as European attendances soar
|Swansea set to sign Narsingh, plan to keep Llorente
|Elton John pays tribute to ´brother´ Graham Taylor
|Ranieri urges Leicester fans to receive Kante warmly
|´Happy´ Alli does not need new deal, insists Pochettino
|´A legend and a gentleman´ - Football mourns Taylor passing
|Schlupp can leave for the right price - Ranieri
|Lahm backs Badstuber´s Schalke loan
|Graham Taylor: 1944-2017
|Milik could return for Napoli this month
|Former England manager Taylor dies
|Inter do not want to loan out Gabigol - agent
|Premier League paying twice as much as European rivals
|Barcelona have highest wage-bill as Man Utd top spending charts
|Dortmund target Toprak intends to leave Leverkusen
|Ochieng stuns City to lift Adelaide off the bottom
|Ibrahimovic: I conquered England in three months
|Manchester United trigger Fellaini extension clause
|Not for sale! Allardyce wants to keep Benteke
|Payet wants to leave West Ham, reveals Bilic
|Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin extend Arsenal deals
|Lyon hold Januzaj talks
|Oscar ambitious for Shanghai adventure
|Dybala feeling better after ´rough time´ at Juventus
|Ivory Coast in familiar territory as AFCON favourites
|Aubameyang chases AFCON glory to elevate into superstar territory
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Kempes: Atletico will be lost without Simeone
|Beijing Guoan fiercely deny Podolski reports
|Alli a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Ardiles
|Juventus ´evaluating´ Kolasinac - Marotta
|Klopp explains note to Sturridge
|Dundee v Celtic won´t take place in USA
|Luis Enrique wants Athletic win to spark Barca surge
|Dybala: Real Madrid or Barcelona? I´m fine at Juventus
|Suarez: Messi shows he is the best every game
|At least one more in at PSG as Emery seeks competition
|Redmond: I should have had four
|James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune
|Chelsea plans for new Stamford Bridge get thumbs up
|Juve can´t take foot off the gas - Allegri
|Lack of Liverpool reaction frustrates Klopp
|Barcelona 3 Athletic Bilbao 1 (agg 4-3): MSN fire comeback on landmark outing
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Metz 0: Silva brace seals semi-final place
|Juventus 3 Atalanta 2: Holders on course for third straight Coppa title
|Southampton 1 Liverpool 0: Redmond puts Saints in command
|Suarez brings up 100 Barcelona goals, MSN reach 300
|Tuchel in no rush for new Dortmund contract
|Mourinho faith can help Fellaini recapture best form - Mata
|Barcelona to find the formula for new Messi deal
|Maradona: Icardi should be Argentina´s seventh-choice striker
|Cech frustrated with lack of clean sheets
|Japanese striker Miura signs deal to play beyond 50th birthday
|Manchester City charged under anti-doping rules
|Makelele joins Clement at Swansea
|Partizan banned from UEFA competition over unpaid debts
|Jaume Costa and Mario secure new Villarreal deals
|Storari experience behind Milan return - Montella
|Gagliardini completes Inter switch
|Zaha off the mark as Ivory Coast tune up with win
|Ronaldo out of Madrid squad for Sevilla clash
|Zidane: Real Madrid not thinking about treble
|Muller frustrated with Bayern role
|WATCH: Ronaldo pips Wade with juicy orange skills
|Roma rejected Arsenal´s offer for Manolas, claims agent
|Montella will play best AC Milan team in Coppa Italia
|Lallana needed to leave his comfort zone - Klopp
|Smalling: United confidence could not be higher for Liverpool
|Rakitic returns to Barcelona squad amid City rumours
|Ancelotti: Bayern will be even better than before
|Fenerbahce dismiss Kjaer to Chelsea rumours
|Puel unhappy with Southampton ´boring´ tag
|Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp
|Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley
|World Cup expansion shows global growth of football - FFA
|Chinese Super League can rival Premier League - Oscar
|No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England
|Rodriguez: Southampton can cope without Fonte
|Simeone focuses on positives as Atletico advance despite defeat
|Silva keen to bring in Niasse and keep Snodgrass
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will be ready to face Liverpool
|Mourinho demands better from Old Trafford crowd
|Schneiderlin to Everton ´close´, says Mourinho
|Atletico Madrid 2 Las Palmas 3 (agg 4-3): Rojiblancos scrape through after late drama
|Valencia back Voro for the season
|Manchester United 2 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men in charge but no record for Rooney
|Ronaldo unlikely to seek further glory in coaching
|AC Milan re-sign 40-year-old Storari
|Ventura omits Buffon from all-time Italy XI
|Genoa complete Taarabt loan deal
|Kompany resumes full training in latest fitness bid
|Ancelotti unconcerned by Chinese spending
|No egos at Chelsea, says Loftus-Cheek
|Lucas: I want to stay at Liverpool
|Sagna charged by FA for criticising referee
|Ronaldo declares himself one of the greatest of all time
|Sevilla loan Jovetic from Inter
|Bayern start 2017 with friendly win over Eupen
|Giroud´s scorpion kick was luck, not skill - Koscielny
|FA rejects Terry red card appeal
|Roma director confident of keeping Manolas
|Martial wants ´lots of silverware´ with Manchester United
|UEFA backs FIFA plans amid ´overwhelming´ support for expanded World Cup
|Badstuber joins Schalke on loan
|No official China offer for Cristiano Ronaldo - Perez
|´Football is more than Europe and South America´ - Infantino champions expanded World Cup
|Lacazette subject of €70m bid, claim Lyon
|Hulk: Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai because of me
|Wenger hopes Bramall can emulate Giroud, Koscielny
|Odegaard: Real Madrid a difficult place for youngsters
|FIFA awards snub was Barcelona players´ idea, says Luis Enrique
|Scottish FA welcomes World Cup expansion
|Stanic takes aim at Conte over China comments
|Europe´s top clubs question motives for ´regrettable´ World Cup expansion
|Allegri admits Evra future is still uncertain
|Smalling: Rashford bound to break Manchester United records
|Kalou tips Ghana to be Ivory Coast´s biggest challengers
|Pogba urges United to kill off Hull in first leg
|Zidane will be the best in the world - Roberto Carlos
|FIFA approves 48-team World Cup
|Montella is painting a Milan masterpiece, says Sacchi
|Ronaldo: The Best was for the best and that´s me
|Infantino´s 48-team World Cup expected to be approved
|Hummels: Mid-season break not an advantage
|Cafu: Neymar will be world´s best
|Campbell urges Ozil to re-sign at Arsenal
|´Nothing has changed´ - Klopp rules out Coutinho move
|Ronaldo always ´confident´ of claiming award
|Madrid send Odegaard on loan to Heerenveen
|Maradona disappointed in Messi absence as Madrid icons pile in