Dundee v Celtic won´t take place in USA

Dundee will not face Scottish champions Celtic in the United States but they remain hopeful of playing an historic fixture on foreign soil.

A Premiership game in USA had been on the cards with Dundee determined to play Stateside.

But after the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) moved the upcoming clash between the two teams to March 19, Dundee announced the match would not go ahead outside of Scotland.

"With today's fixture amendments release including the upcoming home match against Celtic we would like to address the situation regarding discussions which have been ongoing with the possibility of playing a fixture in the United States of America," a statement read on Wednesday.

"A lot of positive conversations have taken place regarding this over the period since the initial discussions took place about playing this fixture in America but unfortunately it will not go ahead at this time.

"Some of those conversations which have taken place over the past few months have branched off to other areas of discussion which the club are actively pursuing for the future. We will continue to look into any and every avenue which we feel can benefit Dundee Football Club.

"As with a number of projects like this, for various reasons, we are unable to give all the information and we appreciate our supporters patience around this subject.

"The club are always looking at new initiative ways to take the club forward and we have been heartened by the support we received from our fans about this potential project.

"We will be making no further comment at this time."

Celtic are 19 points clear atop the table, and 36 ahead of eighth-placed Dundee.