Cleverley joins Watford on loan

Watford have signed Tom Cleverley on loan from Everton until the end of the season.

The deal contains an option for the Hornets to sign the former Manchester United midfielder on a permanent basis.

Cleverley spent a season at Watford in 2009-10 during his time as a United player, scoring 11 times in 33 Championship appearances.

The 27-year-old, capped 13 times by England, joined Everton on a free transfer before the start of last season but has found first-team opportunities this term hard to come by under Ronald Koeman.

| Tom Cleverley has joined @WatfordFC on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal. Good luck, Tom. pic.twitter.com/vv0yYJkKlA — Everton (@Everton) January 12, 2017

Cleverley started four of the Merseyside club's 20 Premier League matches and the arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin at Goodison Park on a permanent deal from United paved the way for a return to Vicarage Road.

Watford lie 14th in the Premier League, having taken one point from their last five matches and entertain 16th-place Middlesbrough on Saturday.