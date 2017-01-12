Celtic seal deal for rising star Eboue

Celtic have completed the signing of Kouassi Eboue from Krasnodar.

The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a four-year contract with the Scottish champions for a reported fee of £2.8million.

Speaking after Celtic announced the deal, Kouassi told the club's official website: "I'm very happy to sign for Celtic because Celtic is a big, historic club.

"I had many options but I chose to come to Celtic because they have a good ambition and project here. I want to move forward and progress and I think Celtic is a good club for me to do that. Celtic also have a good coach in Brendan Rodgers so he can help me to develop."

Rodgers said this week that he needed only 10 seconds to realise Eboue's potential and compared him to two star players during his time at Liverpool - Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho.

"He is one of those young players I look at with the same feeling I had as when I saw a young Coutinho or a young Sterling," said Rodgers.