Swansea seal £4million Narsingh signing

Swansea City have announced the signing of Luciano Narsingh from PSV in a £4million deal.

The 26-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the struggling Premier League club.

Netherlands international Narsingh, who will wear the number 28 shirt, is the first signing made by Paul Clement since he took over as head coach on January 3.

Speaking to the club's official website, Narsingh said: "I've looked at the Premier League for two or three years now, and Swansea always play good football.

"That's why, when Swansea came in for me, I knew I wanted to play here.

"This is the best league, and with Swansea playing good football I knew it was a good club for me.

"I'm 26 now and it's a good age to come to the Premier League. I won two titles in Holland, so it is a great time to come here."

Narsingh consulted international colleague Leroy Fer before making the switch to the Liberty Stadium and is confident Swansea have the quality to move out of the relegation battle.

"I talked to Leroy before I came here and he told me it is a good club with great team-mates and fantastic supporters," he said.

"I know the team is low down in the table, but we have the quality to move up the table. I believe in Swansea and that we will be alright."

Narsingh, who won back-to-back Eredivisie titles with PSV, will not be unable to make his debut in Saturday's match against Arsenal as a result of a calf problem.

Swansea are second from bottom after 20 matches but are only one point behind 17th-place Crystal Palace.