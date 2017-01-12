Madrid break Barca record with 40th game without defeat

Real Madrid set a new Spanish record by going 40 matches unbeaten with a thrilling 3-3 draw at Sevilla on Thursday.

Karim Benzema scored with the final kick in a dramatic second leg of the Copa del Rey last-16 tie after Sevilla had led 3-1 with seven minutes remaining.

Benzema's last-gasp strike extended Madrid’s undefeated streak and eclipsed bitter rivals Barcelona’s run of 39 games without defeat under Luis Enrique last season.

The European champions progress to the quarter-finals of the competition 6-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu 3-0 last week.

Madrid's quest to break Barca's record in all competitions appeared to be over when Vicente Iborra gave Sevilla a two-goal cushion on the night with 13 minutes remaining.

New signing Stefan Jovetic had struck in the second half to restore Sevilla's lead after Marco Asensio cancelled out an early own goal from Danilo.

But Madrid were not to be denied as captain Sergio Ramos cheekily converted a 'panenka' penalty in the 83rd minute and Benzema turned the ball home in the third minute of stoppage time to see the Spanish giants make history and advance to the last eight.