Beijing Guoan fiercely deny Podolski reports

Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan have strongly dismissed speculation linking them with Galatasaray forward Lukas Podolski.

Sporting director Shao Jiayi was responding to reports after Galatasaray revealed they had received a significant offer from Beijing Guoan in December.

Speaking to Chinese media on Thursday, Shao Jiayi said he was puzzled by the rumours involving Beijing Guoan and the 31-year-old former Bayern Munich and Arsenal star.

"Podolski is a great player but he is not our target this winter," he said.

"Actually I'm a bit of confused. Where all those rumours come from?

"I do appreciate him but I have to point out that he is really not a target of our club."

Beijing Guoan, who made an offer for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney at the start of the season, have already raided Galatasaray once, signing Turkey international Burak Yilmaz last year.

CSL clubs continue to be linked with some of the world's biggest stars after Brazil international Oscar made the record-breaking switch from Chelsea to the lucrative league via Shanghai SIPG, while former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward Carlos Tevez joined Shanghai Shenhua.