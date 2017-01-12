Aubameyang chases AFCON glory to elevate into superstar territory

When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was struggling for game time at AC Milan's Primavera team in 2007-08, the promising attacker took a decision not many players of his age would have dared to take.
Rather than stick around and wait for his chance at the illustrious Serie A side, Aubameyang decided to take action and request a temporary move away as he felt he was being treated unfairly at San Siro and had little chance of ever breaking into the first team.
"Aubameyang was scoring some amazing goals, but we realised that he was not playing much with Milan's youth team because their coach favoured Italian players over him and kept Auba out of the team," the forward's mentor Yvan Le Mee told Le 10 Sport back in 2016.
"At that time, we got in touch with Dijon over a transfer. After pushing really hard for six months, Milan eventually accepted a loan offer from Dijon.
"And at Dijon, he scored eight goals and provided six more at the tender age of 19. How many players of that age have achieved that?"
And what seemed like a major step back at the time eventually proved to be a career-saving decision.
His season on loan at Dijon was followed up with temporary spells at Lille and Monaco before he ended up at Saint-Etienne, initially on loan but eventually earning himself a permanent move.
Aubameyang did not waste any time to become a key figure at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and it was no surprise Borussia Dortmund came knocking in 2013 as they anticipated Robert Lewandowski's departure to Bayern Munich the following season.
Three-and-a-half seasons and 100 goals in all competitions for Dortmund later and Aubameyang is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world after coming in 11th in the vote for the 2016 Ballon d'Or, put in the same bracket as high-profile names such as Luis Suarez, Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - just below the game's very best Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
@Aubameyang7 voted Bundesliga's best player by his peers https://t.co/bzKPPHlQDD pic.twitter.com/gPjV9vaOXn— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 9, 2017
Regardless of his recent successes, however, Aubameyang remains hungry for more and the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations presents him with the perfect podium to elevate into superstar territory.
Despite being still only 27, the Gabon international already has plenty of AFCON experience, having appeared at three previous editions.
Aubameyang made his AFCON debut in 2010, when his country crashed out in the group stages, with the striker unable to find the net.
Things went considerably better in 2012 as the co-hosts made it to the quarter-finals - their joint best-ever result - with Aubameyang one of the stars of the tournament. He scored in each of his side's three group-stage wins, but it all ended in tears for the forward as he missed the decisive spot-kick in the quarter-final loss to Mali after penalties.
He returned for a third time in 2015, but Gabon failed to make much of an impact as they did not make it to the knockout stages, with Aubameyang scoring once in three outings.
The pressure is on to do better again this time around as Gabon are the sole hosts of the competition for the first time in history.
|Not for sale! Allardyce wants to keep Benteke
|Payet wants to leave West Ham, reveals Bilic
|Giroud, Koscielny and Coquelin extend Arsenal deals
|Lyon hold Januzaj talks
|Oscar ambitious for Shanghai adventure
|Dybala feeling better after ´rough time´ at Juventus
|Ivory Coast in familiar territory as AFCON favourites
|Aubameyang chases AFCON glory to elevate into superstar territory
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Hull hoping to seal Evandro deal
|Kempes: Atletico will be lost without Simeone
|Beijing Guoan fiercely deny Podolski reports
|Alli a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona - Ardiles
|Juventus ´evaluating´ Kolasinac - Marotta
|Klopp explains note to Sturridge
|Dundee v Celtic won´t take place in USA
|Luis Enrique wants Athletic win to spark Barca surge
|Dybala: Real Madrid or Barcelona? I´m fine at Juventus
|Suarez: Messi shows he is the best every game
|At least one more in at PSG as Emery seeks competition
|Redmond: I should have had four
|James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune
|Chelsea plans for new Stamford Bridge get thumbs up
|Juve can´t take foot off the gas - Allegri
|Lack of Liverpool reaction frustrates Klopp
|Barcelona 3 Athletic Bilbao 1 (agg 4-3): MSN fire comeback on landmark outing
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Metz 0: Silva brace seals semi-final place
|Juventus 3 Atalanta 2: Holders on course for third straight Coppa title
|Southampton 1 Liverpool 0: Redmond puts Saints in command
|Suarez brings up 100 Barcelona goals, MSN reach 300
|Tuchel in no rush for new Dortmund contract
|Mourinho faith can help Fellaini recapture best form - Mata
|Barcelona to find the formula for new Messi deal
|Maradona: Icardi should be Argentina´s seventh-choice striker
|Cech frustrated with lack of clean sheets
|Japanese striker Miura signs deal to play beyond 50th birthday
|Manchester City charged under anti-doping rules
|Makelele joins Clement at Swansea
|Partizan banned from UEFA competition over unpaid debts
|Jaume Costa and Mario secure new Villarreal deals
|Storari experience behind Milan return - Montella
|Gagliardini completes Inter switch
|Zaha off the mark as Ivory Coast tune up with win
|Ronaldo out of Madrid squad for Sevilla clash
|Zidane: Real Madrid not thinking about treble
|Muller frustrated with Bayern role
|WATCH: Ronaldo pips Wade with juicy orange skills
|Roma rejected Arsenal´s offer for Manolas, claims agent
|Montella will play best AC Milan team in Coppa Italia
|Lallana needed to leave his comfort zone - Klopp
|Smalling: United confidence could not be higher for Liverpool
|Rakitic returns to Barcelona squad amid City rumours
|Ancelotti: Bayern will be even better than before
|Fenerbahce dismiss Kjaer to Chelsea rumours
|Puel unhappy with Southampton ´boring´ tag
|Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp
|Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley
|World Cup expansion shows global growth of football - FFA
|Chinese Super League can rival Premier League - Oscar
|No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England
|Rodriguez: Southampton can cope without Fonte
|Simeone focuses on positives as Atletico advance despite defeat
|Silva keen to bring in Niasse and keep Snodgrass
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will be ready to face Liverpool
|Mourinho demands better from Old Trafford crowd
|Schneiderlin to Everton ´close´, says Mourinho
|Atletico Madrid 2 Las Palmas 3 (agg 4-3): Rojiblancos scrape through after late drama
|Valencia back Voro for the season
|Manchester United 2 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men in charge but no record for Rooney
|Ronaldo unlikely to seek further glory in coaching
|AC Milan re-sign 40-year-old Storari
|Ventura omits Buffon from all-time Italy XI
|Genoa complete Taarabt loan deal
|Kompany resumes full training in latest fitness bid
|Ancelotti unconcerned by Chinese spending
|No egos at Chelsea, says Loftus-Cheek
|Lucas: I want to stay at Liverpool
|Sagna charged by FA for criticising referee
|Ronaldo declares himself one of the greatest of all time
|Sevilla loan Jovetic from Inter
|Bayern start 2017 with friendly win over Eupen
|Giroud´s scorpion kick was luck, not skill - Koscielny
|FA rejects Terry red card appeal
|Roma director confident of keeping Manolas
|Martial wants ´lots of silverware´ with Manchester United
|UEFA backs FIFA plans amid ´overwhelming´ support for expanded World Cup
|Badstuber joins Schalke on loan
|No official China offer for Cristiano Ronaldo - Perez
|´Football is more than Europe and South America´ - Infantino champions expanded World Cup
|Lacazette subject of €70m bid, claim Lyon
|Hulk: Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai because of me
|Wenger hopes Bramall can emulate Giroud, Koscielny
|Odegaard: Real Madrid a difficult place for youngsters
|FIFA awards snub was Barcelona players´ idea, says Luis Enrique
|Scottish FA welcomes World Cup expansion
|Stanic takes aim at Conte over China comments
|Europe´s top clubs question motives for ´regrettable´ World Cup expansion
|Allegri admits Evra future is still uncertain
|Smalling: Rashford bound to break Manchester United records
|Kalou tips Ghana to be Ivory Coast´s biggest challengers
|Pogba urges United to kill off Hull in first leg
|Zidane will be the best in the world - Roberto Carlos
|FIFA approves 48-team World Cup
|Montella is painting a Milan masterpiece, says Sacchi
|Ronaldo: The Best was for the best and that´s me
|Infantino´s 48-team World Cup expected to be approved
|Hummels: Mid-season break not an advantage
|Cafu: Neymar will be world´s best
|Campbell urges Ozil to re-sign at Arsenal
|´Nothing has changed´ - Klopp rules out Coutinho move
|Ronaldo always ´confident´ of claiming award
|Madrid send Odegaard on loan to Heerenveen
|Maradona disappointed in Messi absence as Madrid icons pile in