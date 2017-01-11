Zaha off the mark as Ivory Coast tune up with win

Wilfried Zaha scored his first Ivory Coast goal as the Africa Cup of Nations holders hammered Uganda 3-0 in the final pre-tournament friendly ahead of their 2017 defence.







The Crystal Palace winger ditched his two-cap England career to link up with the country of his birth ahead of the tournament in Gabon and appears set to be a key figure in Michel Dussuyer's plans.







Wearing the number nine shirt, Zaha looked every inch an international striker as he burst clear of Uganda's offside trap and finished calmly, his side's second of three goals after the interval.







Jonathan Kodjia had put the Elephants ahead with a close-range header from a deep Serge Aurier cross and the Paris Saint-Germain defender wrapped up the win with a headed goal of his own.







The victory follows a 2-1 success against a Sweden XI to put the Ivorians in form before they get Group C under way against Togo on Monday. DR Congo and Morocco also await in a pool phase that is sure to test the defending champions.

Having lost two of their three pre-tournament warm-ups, Uganda will face traditional heavyweights Ghana and Egypt in Group D, as well as Mali – semi-finalists in 2012 and 2013.