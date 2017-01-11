WATCH: Ronaldo pips Wade with juicy orange skills

Everyone has a morning breakfast routine, but perhaps not everyone's is as flamboyant as Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an entertaining video posted on his Instagram page, Ronaldo peels back the curtain and reveals his unique method while wearing only a dressing gown.

The Portugal international performs a series of juicy skills with an orange, before using it to trigger a spectacular contraption that eventually leads to a piece of toast popping into his hand.

Ronaldo's clip is part of his promotional work for PokerStars, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner responding to a challenge from NBA star Dwyane Wade – a fellow brand ambassador – who urged him to beat his "three-point omelette recipe".

Watch the video here: