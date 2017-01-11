Suarez brings up 100 Barcelona goals, MSN reach 300

Luis Suarez scored his 100th Barcelona goal when he put the holders ahead on the night in Wednesday's Copa del Rey showdown with Athletic Bilbao.
Lionel Messi released Neymar to send in a floated cross from the left and Suarez was on hand to crash home a superb volley.
It brought the Uruguay striker to three figures for the LaLiga champions in all competitions, a land mark he has stormed to in 120 appearances, and it was somewhat fitting that he combined with his forward colleagues to do so
Barcelona's celebrated MSN front three now have 300 goals since they started playing together in 2014. Messi leads the way with 124, while Neymar has contributed 76.
El Messi (124) Neymar (76) and Suárez (100) now have 300 goals between them since they began to play together
The strike against Bilbao, which pulled Barcelona level at 2-2 on aggregate in the last-16 tie, was his eighth in 12 Copa del Rey outings.
Suarez has 68 goals in 78 LaLiga matches, with 17 in 24 for Barca in the Champions League.
The rest of his haul comes from a goal apiece in the Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup and five across a pair of appearances when Luis Enrique's men won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2015.
