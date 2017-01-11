Related

Article

Storari experience behind Milan return - Montella

11 January 2017 17:14

Vincenzo Montella explained that Marco Storari's experience was the reason AC Milan signed the 40-year-old goalkeeper until the end of the season.

Storari, who previously spent time at Milan from 2007 to 2010, re-joined the club from Cagliari on Tuesday, with shot-stopper Gabriel going the other way on loan until the end of June.

Veteran Storari left Juventus for Cagliari in July 2015 having won four Serie A titles playing as second choice to Gianluigi Buffon in Turin.

And he will now serve as deputy to Milan's teenage keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"I have known Storari for a long time, we wanted to send Gabriel out on loan to play and then we learned of this possibility," coach Montella said at a media conference. 

"Marco knows the environment and can be important both on and off the field. He knows what it means to play for AC Milan and I am sure that his experience will come in handy."

Milan are fifth in Serie A as they chase a return to Champions League football, two points behind third-placed Napoli and nine adrift of leaders Juve.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 11 January

18:09 Japanese striker Miura signs deal to play beyond 50th birthday
18:09 BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City charged under anti-doping rules
17:59 Makelele joins Clement at Swansea
17:46 Partizan banned from UEFA competition over unpaid debts
17:37 Jaume Costa and Mario secure new Villarreal deals
17:14 Storari experience behind Milan return - Montella
16:55 Gagliardini completes Inter switch
16:49 Zaha off the mark as Ivory Coast tune up with win
14:48 Ronaldo out of Madrid squad for Sevilla clash
14:32 Zidane: Real Madrid not thinking about treble
14:11 Muller frustrated with Bayern role
13:58 WATCH: Ronaldo pips Wade with juicy orange skills
13:27 Roma rejected Arsenal´s offer for Manolas, claims agent
13:16 Montella will play best AC Milan team in Coppa Italia
12:50 Lallana needed to leave his comfort zone - Klopp
12:31 Smalling: United confidence could not be higher for Liverpool
12:31 Rakitic returns to Barcelona squad amid City rumours
12:04 Ancelotti: Bayern will be even better than before
11:31 Fenerbahce dismiss Kjaer to Chelsea rumours
11:05 Puel unhappy with Southampton ´boring´ tag
09:53 Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp
08:58 Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley
05:47 World Cup expansion shows global growth of football - FFA
03:56 Chinese Super League can rival Premier League - Oscar
03:32 No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England
03:23 Rodriguez: Southampton can cope without Fonte
01:40 Simeone focuses on positives as Atletico advance despite defeat
01:25 Silva keen to bring in Niasse and keep Snodgrass
00:28 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will be ready to face Liverpool

Tuesday 10 January

23:47 Mourinho demands better from Old Trafford crowd
23:28 Schneiderlin to Everton ´close´, says Mourinho
23:23 Atletico Madrid 2 Las Palmas 3 (agg 4-3): Rojiblancos scrape through after late drama
23:08 Valencia back Voro for the season
22:58 Manchester United 2 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men in charge but no record for Rooney
21:40 Ronaldo unlikely to seek further glory in coaching
21:13 AC Milan re-sign 40-year-old Storari
21:05 Ventura omits Buffon from all-time Italy XI
20:49 Genoa complete Taarabt loan deal
20:41 Kompany resumes full training in latest fitness bid
20:30 Ancelotti unconcerned by Chinese spending
19:32 No egos at Chelsea, says Loftus-Cheek
18:59 Lucas: I want to stay at Liverpool
18:53 Sagna charged by FA for criticising referee
18:16 Ronaldo declares himself one of the greatest of all time
18:12 Sevilla loan Jovetic from Inter
18:11 Bayern start 2017 with friendly win over Eupen
17:55 Giroud´s scorpion kick was luck, not skill - Koscielny
17:37 FA rejects Terry red card appeal
17:35 Roma director confident of keeping Manolas
17:19 Martial wants ´lots of silverware´ with Manchester United
17:07 UEFA backs FIFA plans amid ´overwhelming´ support for expanded World Cup
16:37 Badstuber joins Schalke on loan
16:05 No official China offer for Cristiano Ronaldo - Perez
15:43 ´Football is more than Europe and South America´ - Infantino champions expanded World Cup
15:21 Lacazette subject of €70m bid, claim Lyon
14:58 Hulk: Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai because of me
14:44 Wenger hopes Bramall can emulate Giroud, Koscielny
14:30 Odegaard: Real Madrid a difficult place for youngsters
14:27 FIFA awards snub was Barcelona players´ idea, says Luis Enrique
14:19 Scottish FA welcomes World Cup expansion
14:12 Stanic takes aim at Conte over China comments
14:07 Europe´s top clubs question motives for ´regrettable´ World Cup expansion
13:21 Allegri admits Evra future is still uncertain
12:58 Smalling: Rashford bound to break Manchester United records
12:38 Kalou tips Ghana to be Ivory Coast´s biggest challengers
12:03 Pogba urges United to kill off Hull in first leg
11:45 Zidane will be the best in the world - Roberto Carlos
10:40 FIFA approves 48-team World Cup
10:36 Montella is painting a Milan masterpiece, says Sacchi
10:15 Ronaldo: The Best was for the best and that´s me
09:15 Infantino´s 48-team World Cup expected to be approved
06:53 Hummels: Mid-season break not an advantage
03:27 Cafu: Neymar will be world´s best
02:42 Campbell urges Ozil to re-sign at Arsenal
01:41 ´Nothing has changed´ - Klopp rules out Coutinho move
00:59 Ronaldo always ´confident´ of claiming award
00:47 Madrid send Odegaard on loan to Heerenveen
00:15 Maradona disappointed in Messi absence as Madrid icons pile in

Monday 9 January

23:58 Statue of Argentina and Barcelona star Messi cut in half
22:48 Revealed: Who did Ronaldo and Messi back in FIFA voting?
20:59 Atletico Nacional win FIFA Fair Play award
20:44 United, Chelsea and Liverpool avoid top-flight opposition in FA Cup draw
19:55 Gunning for Ronaldo: Messi and Aubameyang ahead as 2017 race begins
19:51 Ronaldo crowned The Best FIFA Men´s Player
19:50 Subri´s stunning free-kick wins FIFA Puskas Award
19:28 Ranieri named 2016 Best FIFA Men´s Coach
18:48 Gilardino joins struggling Pescara
18:45 Suarez in as Griezmann misses out on FIFA FIFPro World11
18:31 Knee injury rules Boufal out of AFCON
18:29 Brazil´s Ronaldo endorses Cristiano´s Ballon d´Or triumph
16:50 Ibrahimovic wins court case over doping allegations
16:44 Fonte to miss EFL Cup semi amid uncertain future
16:04 Giroud close to new Arsenal contract
15:24 Hazard: I was like a ghost last season
14:30 Coutinho set for Liverpool return in EFL Cup semi-final
14:07 Leipzig game the first time Bayern played really well - Ancelotti
13:42 Boost for Real Madrid as Ramos returns to team training
13:29 Barcelona stars snub FIFA awards gala
12:59 ´We should embrace him while he´s here´ - Jones lauds Rooney legacy
12:11 Bacca to snub huge China offers for AC Milan stay, says agent
11:43 Ntep fills Draxler void at Wolfsburg
11:23 Courtois shows off free-kick skills with brilliant goal
11:20 Oscar scores on Shanghai SIPG debut
11:00 Ronaldo favourite to add FIFA award to Ballon d´Or triumph
10:15 Furious Pique stands by referee criticism after alleged Tebas gesture
09:36 Perin in tears after tearing knee ligament again
08:57 Drogba hints at Marseille return
03:59 Conte unsure over Terry future
03:57 Hernandez ´happy´ in Bundesliga
03:38 Ronaldo like a 12th player during Euro 2016 final – Santos
01:31 Juve expect Dybala stay amid Real Madrid links
00:49 Bailly wants Lindelof at United
00:47 Luis Enrique: We deserved to beat Villarreal
00:21 ´I´m staying at Juventus until they kick me out´ - Allegri dismisses Premier League rumours

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 18 +25 45
2 Roma 19 +22 41
3 Napoli 19 +20 38
4 Lazio 19 +12 37
5 Milan 18 +8 36
6 Atalanta 19 +9 35
7 Internazionale 19 +8 33
8 Torino 19 +9 29
9 Fiorentina 18 +4 27
10 Udinese 19 -1 25
11 Chievo 19 -4 25
12 Genoa 19 -2 23
13 Sampdoria 19 -4 23
14 Cagliari 19 -16 23
15 Bologna 18 -8 20
16 Sassuolo 19 -9 18
17 Empoli 19 -15 17
18 Palermo 19 -20 10
19 Crotone 18 -19 9
20 Pescara 18 -19 9

Facebook