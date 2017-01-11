Roma rejected Arsenal´s offer for Manolas, claims agent

Roma rejected a bid of almost €40million from Arsenal for Kostas Manolas ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, the centre-back's agent Ioannis Evangelopoulos has claimed.

The Premier League side were heavily linked with the Greece international during the close-season, but a move never materialised as they strengthened their defence with Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia instead.

Manolas' representative has now suggested Roma's asking price was the main reason behind the collapse of the deal, before adding the 25-year-old could be on the move after all come June, although he has ruled out a move to China.

"I cannot say where Kostas would like to play, but it will be interesting to see which teams will come knocking for him," Evangelopoulos told Sport FM.

"Roma refused an offer of almost €40m from Arsenal for Kostas in the summer. The Gunners were really interested, but Roma's demands exceeded what they were willing to pay.

"A transfer in January? There is no news there. There is no guarantee he will move in the summer, but there will probably be some offers. But in general it is hard to predict anything in football.

"A move to China? We are talking about excessive offers. The figures being touted are stunning. But Kostas has the option to play at the highest level and I would say China does not suit his ambitions.

"Football in Europe has much more to offer than just money, like fame and recognition."