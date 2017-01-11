Related

Article

Paris Saint-Germain 2 Metz 0: Silva brace seals semi-final place

11 January 2017 23:05

Holders Paris Saint-Germain eased into the semi-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue with a 2-0 win over Metz thanks to a pair of headers from Thiago Silva.

The pressure on coach Unai Emery has been eased by an emphatic 5-0 victory over Lorient before the mid-season break and a 7-0 Coupe de France rout of Bastia at the weekend.

Though the margin of victory was not as emphatic this time around, PSG produced another dominant performance to suggest they are finding their rhythm ahead of the resumption of a Ligue 1 campaign that sees them surprisingly five points adrift of leaders Nice.

And it was captain Silva who proved the difference maker in Wednesday's contest at the Parc des Princes, the Brazil defender the only player able to beat David Oberhauser in the Metz goal.

Silva made it 1-0 in the 27th minute by turning home an Angel Di Maria corner, and the same formula paid dividends 18 minutes from time as PSG joined Monaco, Bordeaux and Nancy in the last four.

PSG dominated from the start and Edinson Cavani spurned a decent opening as he headed wide before Thomas Meunier hit the near post from a Di Maria corner.

And only the marvellous reflexes of Oberhauser prevented PSG from breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute.

Marco Verratti's exquisite diagonal ball was met by Christopher Nkunku, whose first-time cross found Cavani, only for the Uruguay striker to be denied by a fantastic reaction point-blank save from Oberhauser.

But Oberhauser could not prevent the hosts from opening the scoring 10 minutes later, Metz paying the price for some very poor marking.

Silva was afforded far too much space in the area and had the simplest of tasks to power another Di Maria delivery into the bottom-right corner.

An intricately worked move by PSG ended with Nkunku being denied at the near post by Oberhauser as Emery's men looked to put the tie to bed.

Oberhauser thwarted Jonathan Ikone a minute into the second half, and Metz continued to live extremely dangerously at the back.

Cavani's frustration was evident after he headed over a cross from Di Maria, who then became the latest player to see an effort kept out as he had a strike cleared off the line.

Metz improved after those scares and did threaten Alphonse Areola's goal, Habib Diallo curling narrowly over after an error from Presnel Kimpembe.

A busy night for Oberhauser continued, though, a wonderful passage of play between Adrien Rabiot and Di Maria going unrewarded as the latter saw his effort saved. Hatem Ben Arfa laid the rebound off to Cavani, whose attempt was kept out by the legs of Oberhauser.

But PSG did eventually double their lead as Silva's run again went untracked and he made no mistake in putting the game beyond doubt.

Former PSG striker Mevlut Erdinc went close to pulling one back and Cavani blazed over an acrobatic volley at the other end, but Emery and his players should go into Saturday's league meeting with Rennes in good spirits after 14 goals in their last three games.

Sponsored links

Thursday 12 January

00:14 Redmond: I should have had four
00:09 James rumours are fake news – Hebei Fortune

Wednesday 11 January

23:59 Chelsea plans for new Stamford Bridge get thumbs up
23:57 Juve can´t take foot off the gas - Allegri
23:37 Lack of Liverpool reaction frustrates Klopp
23:19 Barcelona 3 Athletic Bilbao 1 (agg 4-3): MSN fire comeback on landmark outing
23:05 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Metz 0: Silva brace seals semi-final place
22:50 Juventus 3 Atalanta 2: Holders on course for third straight Coppa title
22:36 Southampton 1 Liverpool 0: Redmond puts Saints in command
22:19 Suarez brings up 100 Barcelona goals, MSN reach 300
20:15 Tuchel in no rush for new Dortmund contract
19:37 Mourinho faith can help Fellaini recapture best form - Mata
19:36 Barcelona to find the formula for new Messi deal
19:26 Maradona: Icardi should be Argentina´s seventh-choice striker
19:00 Cech frustrated with lack of clean sheets
18:09 Japanese striker Miura signs deal to play beyond 50th birthday
18:09 Manchester City charged under anti-doping rules
17:59 Makelele joins Clement at Swansea
17:46 Partizan banned from UEFA competition over unpaid debts
17:37 Jaume Costa and Mario secure new Villarreal deals
17:14 Storari experience behind Milan return - Montella
16:55 Gagliardini completes Inter switch
16:49 Zaha off the mark as Ivory Coast tune up with win
14:48 Ronaldo out of Madrid squad for Sevilla clash
14:32 Zidane: Real Madrid not thinking about treble
14:11 Muller frustrated with Bayern role
13:58 WATCH: Ronaldo pips Wade with juicy orange skills
13:27 Roma rejected Arsenal´s offer for Manolas, claims agent
13:16 Montella will play best AC Milan team in Coppa Italia
12:50 Lallana needed to leave his comfort zone - Klopp
12:31 Smalling: United confidence could not be higher for Liverpool
12:31 Rakitic returns to Barcelona squad amid City rumours
12:04 Ancelotti: Bayern will be even better than before
11:31 Fenerbahce dismiss Kjaer to Chelsea rumours
11:05 Puel unhappy with Southampton ´boring´ tag
09:53 Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp
08:58 Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley
05:47 World Cup expansion shows global growth of football - FFA
03:56 Chinese Super League can rival Premier League - Oscar
03:32 No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England
03:23 Rodriguez: Southampton can cope without Fonte
01:40 Simeone focuses on positives as Atletico advance despite defeat
01:25 Silva keen to bring in Niasse and keep Snodgrass
00:28 Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will be ready to face Liverpool

Tuesday 10 January

23:47 Mourinho demands better from Old Trafford crowd
23:28 Schneiderlin to Everton ´close´, says Mourinho
23:23 Atletico Madrid 2 Las Palmas 3 (agg 4-3): Rojiblancos scrape through after late drama
23:08 Valencia back Voro for the season
22:58 Manchester United 2 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men in charge but no record for Rooney
21:40 Ronaldo unlikely to seek further glory in coaching
21:13 AC Milan re-sign 40-year-old Storari
21:05 Ventura omits Buffon from all-time Italy XI
20:49 Genoa complete Taarabt loan deal
20:41 Kompany resumes full training in latest fitness bid
20:30 Ancelotti unconcerned by Chinese spending
19:32 No egos at Chelsea, says Loftus-Cheek
18:59 Lucas: I want to stay at Liverpool
18:53 Sagna charged by FA for criticising referee
18:16 Ronaldo declares himself one of the greatest of all time
18:12 Sevilla loan Jovetic from Inter
18:11 Bayern start 2017 with friendly win over Eupen
17:55 Giroud´s scorpion kick was luck, not skill - Koscielny
17:37 FA rejects Terry red card appeal
17:35 Roma director confident of keeping Manolas
17:19 Martial wants ´lots of silverware´ with Manchester United
17:07 UEFA backs FIFA plans amid ´overwhelming´ support for expanded World Cup
16:37 Badstuber joins Schalke on loan
16:05 No official China offer for Cristiano Ronaldo - Perez
15:43 ´Football is more than Europe and South America´ - Infantino champions expanded World Cup
15:21 Lacazette subject of €70m bid, claim Lyon
14:58 Hulk: Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai because of me
14:44 Wenger hopes Bramall can emulate Giroud, Koscielny
14:30 Odegaard: Real Madrid a difficult place for youngsters
14:27 FIFA awards snub was Barcelona players´ idea, says Luis Enrique
14:19 Scottish FA welcomes World Cup expansion
14:12 Stanic takes aim at Conte over China comments
14:07 Europe´s top clubs question motives for ´regrettable´ World Cup expansion
13:21 Allegri admits Evra future is still uncertain
12:58 Smalling: Rashford bound to break Manchester United records
12:38 Kalou tips Ghana to be Ivory Coast´s biggest challengers
12:03 Pogba urges United to kill off Hull in first leg
11:45 Zidane will be the best in the world - Roberto Carlos
10:40 FIFA approves 48-team World Cup
10:36 Montella is painting a Milan masterpiece, says Sacchi
10:15 Ronaldo: The Best was for the best and that´s me
09:15 Infantino´s 48-team World Cup expected to be approved
06:53 Hummels: Mid-season break not an advantage
03:27 Cafu: Neymar will be world´s best
02:42 Campbell urges Ozil to re-sign at Arsenal
01:41 ´Nothing has changed´ - Klopp rules out Coutinho move
00:59 Ronaldo always ´confident´ of claiming award
00:47 Madrid send Odegaard on loan to Heerenveen
00:15 Maradona disappointed in Messi absence as Madrid icons pile in

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 Nice 19 +21 44
2 Monaco 19 +36 42
3 PSG 19 +23 39
4 Olympique Lyonnais 18 +15 34
5 Guingamp 19 +6 30

Facebook