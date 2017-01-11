Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley

Juan Mata believes one more goal will be enough for Manchester United to reach the EFL Cup final at Hull City's expense when their semi-final second leg takes place in a fortnight.
Jose Mourinho's men are in a strong position to reach the Wembley showpiece having won 2-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday, with the return meeting to take place at the KCOM Stadium on January 26.
Mata scored United's first goal from close range after 56 minutes of the first leg, before Marouane Fellaini's header boosted the hosts' advantage with three minutes to go.
The Spain international now feels one more goal in the tie will make it almost impossible for Hull to recover.
"Hull need to score and they need to go for the win, so we need to be ready for that," Mata told MUTV.
"We know that they create a tough atmosphere in their stadium, but we will try to be ready for that.
"We will try to score as well because if we score it makes a massive difference there and hopefully we can then be at Wembley again.
"That would be amazing for us and amazing for our fans.
"We scored twice in the second half which is a good result for us. For me it is very important to create the chances and to play good football because if we play like this I think we are obviously closer to the win."
Mata felt United were performing well despite having to wait until the second half to break through against a Hull team who are bottom of the Premier League.
"It is a little bit like what was happening in a few games earlier in the season," he said. "We were playing well, we were creating chances, but we were not scoring.
"[A clean sheet] was very important in this semi-final and we didn't concede a lot of chances. There was one against the post that could have been a goal, but after that our defenders were ready and very focused and that was very important for us."
The winners of the tie will face Southampton or Liverpool in the final on February 26.
|Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp
|Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley
|World Cup expansion shows global growth of football - FFA
|Chinese Super League can rival Premier League - Oscar
|No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England
|Rodriguez: Southampton can cope without Fonte
|Simeone focuses on positives as Atletico advance despite defeat
|Silva keen to bring in Niasse and keep Snodgrass
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will be ready to face Liverpool
|Mourinho demands better from Old Trafford crowd
|Schneiderlin to Everton ´close´, says Mourinho
|Atletico Madrid 2 Las Palmas 3 (agg 4-3): Rojiblancos scrape through after late drama
|Valencia back Voro for the season
|Manchester United 2 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men in charge but no record for Rooney
|Ronaldo unlikely to seek further glory in coaching
|AC Milan re-sign 40-year-old Storari
|Ventura omits Buffon from all-time Italy XI
|Genoa complete Taarabt loan deal
|Kompany resumes full training in latest fitness bid
|Ancelotti unconcerned by Chinese spending
|No egos at Chelsea, says Loftus-Cheek
|Lucas: I want to stay at Liverpool
|Sagna charged by FA for criticising referee
|Ronaldo declares himself one of the greatest of all time
|Sevilla loan Jovetic from Inter
|Bayern start 2017 with friendly win over Eupen
|Giroud´s scorpion kick was luck, not skill - Koscielny
|FA rejects Terry red card appeal
|Roma director confident of keeping Manolas
|Martial wants ´lots of silverware´ with Manchester United
|UEFA backs FIFA plans amid ´overwhelming´ support for expanded World Cup
|Badstuber joins Schalke on loan
|No official China offer for Cristiano Ronaldo - Perez
|´Football is more than Europe and South America´ - Infantino champions expanded World Cup
|Lacazette subject of €70m bid, claim Lyon
|Hulk: Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai because of me
|Wenger hopes Bramall can emulate Giroud, Koscielny
|Odegaard: Real Madrid a difficult place for youngsters
|FIFA awards snub was Barcelona players´ idea, says Luis Enrique
|Scottish FA welcomes World Cup expansion
|Stanic takes aim at Conte over China comments
|Europe´s top clubs question motives for ´regrettable´ World Cup expansion
|Allegri admits Evra future is still uncertain
|Smalling: Rashford bound to break Manchester United records
|Kalou tips Ghana to be Ivory Coast´s biggest challengers
|Pogba urges United to kill off Hull in first leg
|Zidane will be the best in the world - Roberto Carlos
|FIFA approves 48-team World Cup
|Montella is painting a Milan masterpiece, says Sacchi
|Ronaldo: The Best was for the best and that´s me
|Infantino´s 48-team World Cup expected to be approved
|Hummels: Mid-season break not an advantage
|Cafu: Neymar will be world´s best
|Campbell urges Ozil to re-sign at Arsenal
|´Nothing has changed´ - Klopp rules out Coutinho move
|Ronaldo always ´confident´ of claiming award
|Madrid send Odegaard on loan to Heerenveen
|Maradona disappointed in Messi absence as Madrid icons pile in
|Statue of Argentina and Barcelona star Messi cut in half
|Revealed: Who did Ronaldo and Messi back in FIFA voting?
|Atletico Nacional win FIFA Fair Play award
|United, Chelsea and Liverpool avoid top-flight opposition in FA Cup draw
|Gunning for Ronaldo: Messi and Aubameyang ahead as 2017 race begins
|Ronaldo crowned The Best FIFA Men´s Player
|Subri´s stunning free-kick wins FIFA Puskas Award
|Ranieri named 2016 Best FIFA Men´s Coach
|Gilardino joins struggling Pescara
|Suarez in as Griezmann misses out on FIFA FIFPro World11
|Knee injury rules Boufal out of AFCON
|Brazil´s Ronaldo endorses Cristiano´s Ballon d´Or triumph
|Ibrahimovic wins court case over doping allegations
|Fonte to miss EFL Cup semi amid uncertain future
|Giroud close to new Arsenal contract
|Hazard: I was like a ghost last season
|Coutinho set for Liverpool return in EFL Cup semi-final
|Leipzig game the first time Bayern played really well - Ancelotti
|Boost for Real Madrid as Ramos returns to team training
|Barcelona stars snub FIFA awards gala
|´We should embrace him while he´s here´ - Jones lauds Rooney legacy
|Bacca to snub huge China offers for AC Milan stay, says agent
|Ntep fills Draxler void at Wolfsburg
|Courtois shows off free-kick skills with brilliant goal
|Oscar scores on Shanghai SIPG debut
|Ronaldo favourite to add FIFA award to Ballon d´Or triumph
|Furious Pique stands by referee criticism after alleged Tebas gesture
|Perin in tears after tearing knee ligament again
|Drogba hints at Marseille return
|Conte unsure over Terry future
|Hernandez ´happy´ in Bundesliga
|Ronaldo like a 12th player during Euro 2016 final – Santos
|Juve expect Dybala stay amid Real Madrid links
|Bailly wants Lindelof at United
|Luis Enrique: We deserved to beat Villarreal
|´I´m staying at Juventus until they kick me out´ - Allegri dismisses Premier League rumours