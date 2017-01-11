Manchester City charged under anti-doping rules

Manchester City have been charged in relation to the Football Association's rules on anti-doping, under which it is alleged the Premier League side failed to ensure their club whereabouts information was accurate.

City have until next Thursday, January 19, to respond to the charge.

A statement issued by the FA said the club's alleged failure to provide accurate whereabouts information was contrary to its regulation 14(d).

Under the FA's rules, clubs are duty bound to keep records of training dates, the start and end times of sessions, where the sessions take place and the overnight addresses of their players.

Regulation 14(d) states: "It shall also be a breach of this regulation 14 by the club if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate."

Omnisport understands City have made administrative errors in this area and that a fine is the most likely punishment.