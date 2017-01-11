Barcelona to find the formula for new Messi deal

Barcelona must "find the formula" to give Lionel Messi a lucrative contract extension, according to the LaLiga champions' chief executive Oscar Grau.
Messi's current deal at Camp Nou expires in June 2018 and last month club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said the 29-year-old should be the best paid player in the world.
However, LaLiga regulations restrict the amount of each club's budget that can be spent on wages and, in light of the bumper deals handed to Luis Suarez and Neymar – both running until 2021 – Grau called for "a cool head and common sense" in negotiations he suggested could be influenced by a number of factors.
"We're working hard to renew Messi," he told reporters in Barcelona on Wednesday.
"We're keen to get it done and I am sure we will find the formula. By saying this I want to reassure supporters, because when you have the best it would be stupid to let him escape.
"It's a matter that has to be analysed with a cool head and common sense.
"Barca cannot spend more than 70 per cent of the budget on salaries, therefore we have make sure things balance. One option is to increase revenue, as we hope to with our strategic plan [to bring in €1billion annually by 2021].
"We want to have the best, but we must always prioritise. The objective is for the best player in the world to stay at Barcelona and it's the same with everyone, although especially with those that were formed in La Masia, who I think should retire here."
Barcelona have been linked with a move for experienced Shakhtar Donetsk right-back Darijo Srna during the January transfer window, while midfielder Ivan Rakitic was linked with a switch to Manchester City over the weekend having fallen out of Luis Enrique's first XI.
In line with the budgetary balancing act he outlined, Grau added there would be no incomings without outgoings at Camp Nou before the mid-season window closes.
"It's a matter we want to work on with discretion, while keeping our budget in mind," he said.
"If there are no outgoings, though, there will be no incomings. If an opportunity comes up, we will look into it."
|Tuchel in no rush for new Dortmund contract
|Mourinho faith can help Fellaini recapture best form - Mata
|Barcelona to find the formula for new Messi deal
|Maradona: Icardi should be Argentina´s seventh-choice striker
|Cech frustrated with lack of clean sheets
|Japanese striker Miura signs deal to play beyond 50th birthday
|Manchester City charged under anti-doping rules
|Makelele joins Clement at Swansea
|Partizan banned from UEFA competition over unpaid debts
|Jaume Costa and Mario secure new Villarreal deals
|Storari experience behind Milan return - Montella
|Gagliardini completes Inter switch
|Zaha off the mark as Ivory Coast tune up with win
|Ronaldo out of Madrid squad for Sevilla clash
|Zidane: Real Madrid not thinking about treble
|Muller frustrated with Bayern role
|WATCH: Ronaldo pips Wade with juicy orange skills
|Roma rejected Arsenal´s offer for Manolas, claims agent
|Montella will play best AC Milan team in Coppa Italia
|Lallana needed to leave his comfort zone - Klopp
|Smalling: United confidence could not be higher for Liverpool
|Rakitic returns to Barcelona squad amid City rumours
|Ancelotti: Bayern will be even better than before
|Fenerbahce dismiss Kjaer to Chelsea rumours
|Puel unhappy with Southampton ´boring´ tag
|Speculation will end if Sturridge stays fit, says Klopp
|Mata: One more goal should send us to Wembley
|World Cup expansion shows global growth of football - FFA
|Chinese Super League can rival Premier League - Oscar
|No regrets for Zaha after picking Ivory Coast over England
|Rodriguez: Southampton can cope without Fonte
|Simeone focuses on positives as Atletico advance despite defeat
|Silva keen to bring in Niasse and keep Snodgrass
|Mourinho: Ibrahimovic will be ready to face Liverpool
|Mourinho demands better from Old Trafford crowd
|Schneiderlin to Everton ´close´, says Mourinho
|Atletico Madrid 2 Las Palmas 3 (agg 4-3): Rojiblancos scrape through after late drama
|Valencia back Voro for the season
|Manchester United 2 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men in charge but no record for Rooney
|Ronaldo unlikely to seek further glory in coaching
|AC Milan re-sign 40-year-old Storari
|Ventura omits Buffon from all-time Italy XI
|Genoa complete Taarabt loan deal
|Kompany resumes full training in latest fitness bid
|Ancelotti unconcerned by Chinese spending
|No egos at Chelsea, says Loftus-Cheek
|Lucas: I want to stay at Liverpool
|Sagna charged by FA for criticising referee
|Ronaldo declares himself one of the greatest of all time
|Sevilla loan Jovetic from Inter
|Bayern start 2017 with friendly win over Eupen
|Giroud´s scorpion kick was luck, not skill - Koscielny
|FA rejects Terry red card appeal
|Roma director confident of keeping Manolas
|Martial wants ´lots of silverware´ with Manchester United
|UEFA backs FIFA plans amid ´overwhelming´ support for expanded World Cup
|Badstuber joins Schalke on loan
|No official China offer for Cristiano Ronaldo - Perez
|´Football is more than Europe and South America´ - Infantino champions expanded World Cup
|Lacazette subject of €70m bid, claim Lyon
|Hulk: Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai because of me
|Wenger hopes Bramall can emulate Giroud, Koscielny
|Odegaard: Real Madrid a difficult place for youngsters
|FIFA awards snub was Barcelona players´ idea, says Luis Enrique
|Scottish FA welcomes World Cup expansion
|Stanic takes aim at Conte over China comments
|Europe´s top clubs question motives for ´regrettable´ World Cup expansion
|Allegri admits Evra future is still uncertain
|Smalling: Rashford bound to break Manchester United records
|Kalou tips Ghana to be Ivory Coast´s biggest challengers
|Pogba urges United to kill off Hull in first leg
|Zidane will be the best in the world - Roberto Carlos
|FIFA approves 48-team World Cup
|Montella is painting a Milan masterpiece, says Sacchi
|Ronaldo: The Best was for the best and that´s me
|Infantino´s 48-team World Cup expected to be approved
|Hummels: Mid-season break not an advantage
|Cafu: Neymar will be world´s best
|Campbell urges Ozil to re-sign at Arsenal
|´Nothing has changed´ - Klopp rules out Coutinho move
|Ronaldo always ´confident´ of claiming award
|Madrid send Odegaard on loan to Heerenveen
|Maradona disappointed in Messi absence as Madrid icons pile in
|Statue of Argentina and Barcelona star Messi cut in half
|Revealed: Who did Ronaldo and Messi back in FIFA voting?
|Atletico Nacional win FIFA Fair Play award
|United, Chelsea and Liverpool avoid top-flight opposition in FA Cup draw
|Gunning for Ronaldo: Messi and Aubameyang ahead as 2017 race begins
|Ronaldo crowned The Best FIFA Men´s Player
|Subri´s stunning free-kick wins FIFA Puskas Award
|Ranieri named 2016 Best FIFA Men´s Coach
|Gilardino joins struggling Pescara
|Suarez in as Griezmann misses out on FIFA FIFPro World11
|Knee injury rules Boufal out of AFCON
|Brazil´s Ronaldo endorses Cristiano´s Ballon d´Or triumph
|Ibrahimovic wins court case over doping allegations
|Fonte to miss EFL Cup semi amid uncertain future
|Giroud close to new Arsenal contract
|Hazard: I was like a ghost last season
|Coutinho set for Liverpool return in EFL Cup semi-final
|Leipzig game the first time Bayern played really well - Ancelotti
|Boost for Real Madrid as Ramos returns to team training
|Barcelona stars snub FIFA awards gala
|´We should embrace him while he´s here´ - Jones lauds Rooney legacy
|Bacca to snub huge China offers for AC Milan stay, says agent
|Ntep fills Draxler void at Wolfsburg
|Courtois shows off free-kick skills with brilliant goal
|Oscar scores on Shanghai SIPG debut
|Ronaldo favourite to add FIFA award to Ballon d´Or triumph
|Furious Pique stands by referee criticism after alleged Tebas gesture
|Perin in tears after tearing knee ligament again
|Drogba hints at Marseille return
|Conte unsure over Terry future
|Hernandez ´happy´ in Bundesliga
|Ronaldo like a 12th player during Euro 2016 final – Santos
|Juve expect Dybala stay amid Real Madrid links
|Bailly wants Lindelof at United
|Luis Enrique: We deserved to beat Villarreal
|´I´m staying at Juventus until they kick me out´ - Allegri dismisses Premier League rumours