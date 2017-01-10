Zidane will be the best in the world - Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos has backed his fellow former Real Madrid superstar Zinedine Zidane to soon be recognised as the best coach in the world.

After taking over from Rafael Benitez at the Santiago Bernabeu in January 2016, Zidane led the club to its 11th European Cup triumph with victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final in May, while the LaLiga giants also lifted the Club World Cup and are on a 39-match unbeaten streak.

Zidane was a contender for the 2016 Best FIFA Men's Coach, along with Portugal's Euro 2016-winning boss Fernando Santos, but both were beaten to the prize by Claudio Ranieri, who guided Leicester City to the most unlikely of Premier League titles last season.

Nevertheless Roberto Carlos, who enjoyed five years as a player at Madrid alongside Zidane, believes his former team-mate is on course to be considered as the world's greatest manager.

"You can see the numbers…I can't say anything. There are not many managers who have done what he did in one year," the former left-back said.

"I wish him luck. He is working very well, with an incredible simplicity, modernity and training.

"His staff help him a lot. He is ready to be the best head coach in the world in the future."

At Monday's awards ceremony, Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo picked up the inaugural Best FIFA Men's Player prize, seeing off competition from old rival Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Atleti's Antoine Griezmann.

"It has been a fight for a long time. One year it is for Messi, the next one for Cristiano…But right now, Cristiano deserves the title," added Roberto Carlos.

"Managers, players and journalists have voted, and I think he deserves it. I hope he enjoys it."