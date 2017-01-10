Wenger hopes Bramall can emulate Giroud, Koscielny

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hopes new arrival Cohen Bramall can follow in the footsteps of Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud and become an important first-team member at the club following his protracted journey to professional football.

Both Koscielny and Giroud made a name for themselves in French football's lower leagues before eventually becoming high-profile names at Arsenal and Wenger hopes Bramall's career takes a similar path.

The 20-year-old joined Arsenal from Hednesford Town in the Northern League Premier Division after impressing on a recent trial, with Bramall informed of their interest a day after he had been made redundant from his job at a car factory.

"I believe that when you go down, there is mental selection," Wenger told Arsenal Player.

"It is a mental test - do you love football enough? Are you ready enough to fight [to show] that you are above this level and that you absolutely want to come back?

"Players like Giroud and Koscielny have had that test. They are similar to that. Once they get up, they really mean it.

"Bramall is a young, promising left back who has a lack of experience at the top level but who has fantastic ingredients. He has tremendous pace, a good left foot, a great desire to do well. Overall, he is a very exciting prospect."

Bramall will start his Arsenal career with the club's Under-23 squad.