Sagna charged by FA for criticising referee

10 January 2017 18:53

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association in relation to the message he posted on Instagram after last week's 2-1 win over Burnley.

City triumphed in the Premier League clash thanks to second-half goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero, despite Fernandinho's red card before the interval for a dangerous lunge on Johann Gudmundsson.

Sagna appeared to take issue with that and other decisions made by referee Lee Mason when he wrote on Instagram: "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team #together #mancity #youfreetothinkwhateveryouwant." 

The France right-back later amended his post to remove "10 against 12" and its implication of bias towards Burnley on Mason's part, but the FA has decided he fell foul of their rules in this area.

