Ronaldo unlikely to seek further glory in coaching

Cristiano Ronaldo says he cannot envisage moving into coaching after bringing his glittering career as a player to an end.

Ronaldo has recently capped a stunning year, in which he won the Champions League with Real Madrid and captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory, by winning a fourth Ballon d'Or and being handed the inaugural The Best FIFA Men's Player award.

Transitioning such a stellar playing career into one as equally profitable in the dugout is a rare feat in football.

And, though his cheerleading role alongside Portugal boss Fernando Santos during the Euro 2016 final caught the eye, Ronaldo says it is unlikely he will attempt a move into coaching.

"Very difficult... never say never," Ronaldo told FIFA's official website.

"I don't know what will happen in the future but in this moment I don't see myself becoming a coach."

Ronaldo remains one of the world's most potent players at the age of 31 and he revealed exactly what is behind his longevity.

"There's no secret. It's working strong and arduously," he said.

"I'm playing for a team [Madrid] that gives me the possibility to be able to compete for these trophies.

"With Portugal also, I thought it was a sensational Euro.

"I'll return to saying again, it was a year of dreams - the collective performance, the individual performance, the team performance and the performance of the national team."