Odegaard: Real Madrid a difficult place for youngsters

Martin Odegaard is desperate to kickstart his career at Heerenveen after failing to make his mark at Real Madrid, acknowledging the Santiago Bernabeu is not an easy place for youngsters.

The Norway international joined Madrid from Stromsgodset in January 2015 and became the youngest debutant in the club's history when he featured against Getafe in May of that year at 16 years and 157 days old.

He failed to build on that substitute cameo, though, and mainly featured for Castilla over the past two years.

The 18-year-old has now opted to continue his career at Heerenveen on an 18-month loan deal and he is keen to get started at the Eredivisie outfit.

"Real Madrid are a very good club with some great players, so it is difficult to get playing time as a youngster," said Odegaard.

"That is the reason why I wanted to try something else, to get playing time.

"I think Heerenveen are a very nice club. I had some good talks with the guys from the club and also with the coach. I am very excited and I think this is a great club for me.

"I do not regret my decision to join Real Madrid because I played for the best club in the world. Just to train there and develop is already a good thing for a young talent.

"I do not see myself as a wonderkid. I am a normal guy and I do not pay attention to what other people say."