Montella is painting a Milan masterpiece, says Sacchi

Vincenzo Montella is "painting a masterpiece" at AC Milan, according to the club's esteemed former coach Arrigo Sacchi.

Montella succeeded interim boss Cristian Brocchi in June at the end of another disappointing season at San Siro, in which Milan finished seventh in Serie A and 34 points behind champions Juventus.

The former Roma striker has inspired something of a revival this season, however, with his young side in the hunt for the Champions League places and having ended their five-year wait for a trophy by beating Juve on penalties in the Supercoppa Italiana in December.

Sacchi, who coached the heralded Milan side that won back-to-back European Cups in 1989 and 1990, believes Montella is developing an admirable team.

"Montella isn't doing well, he's doing very well," Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "He's painting a masterpiece.

"I wasn't sure at the beginning because I could see he was part of that attacking group of coaches and, when he got to Milan, he seemed to put on the handbrake.

"Now, I like the style of play that I see.

"The youngsters? That's the aspect I like most. It takes patience with young people and you have to be able to teach them. Montella is a good teacher.

"Look at [Mattia] De Sciglio, he's regained his confidence. Or [Alessio] Romagnoli, who is finally showing that he's worth all that money that was paid for him.

"Then there's [Manuel] Locatelli, [Giacomo] Bonaventura, [Gianluca] Lapadula… talented, determined, ready to help each other.

"The result of that is that, putting aside the position in the table, the fans don't whistle anymore. Now they push the team forward."

Milan host Torino in the Coppa Italia last 16 on Thursday before they face the same opponents in Serie A next Monday.