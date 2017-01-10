Martial wants ´lots of silverware´ with Manchester United

Anthony Martial is desperate for silverware with Manchester United and has vowed to do everything he can to meet his objectives.

The France international lifted the FA Cup in his first season at Old Trafford, before adding the Community Shield to his trophy cabinet at the start of this campaign.

United are still in contention for Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League glory this year and Martial is optimistic about his side's chances of success.

"I am still very young and I have still got lots to achieve in my career," Martial told United Review ahead of their EFL Cup semi-final with Hull City.

"What I would like to be able to do is win lots of silverware. It is all about me working hard and doing everything I can to attain my objectives."

Martial has been in good form in recent weeks and the 21-year-old has made it clear he always seeks to unsettle his marker with direct runs.

"I do try to create doubts for my opponents and take away their confidence," the attacker added.

"I try to cause problems by taking the player on and making him feel uneasy and unsure of what he should do next.

"I approach and play every match in the same way, whether it is a cup or a Premier League game. For me, they are one and the same thing. I try to give 100 per cent, and be in the best form I possibly can."