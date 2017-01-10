Manchester United 2 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men in charge but no record for Rooney

Manchester United beat Hull City 2-0 to take a slender advantage into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final but Wayne Rooney's wait to become his club's outright all-time top scorer goes on.
United probed without reward in the first half, as they were thwarted by a diligent and well-organised Hull, playing for the second time under Jose Mourinho's compatriot Marco Silva.
Juan Mata went closest during the opening period for the hosts and, as he did in the fourth round against Manchester City, the Spain playmaker brought Old Trafford to its feet with the opening goal after half-time.
Rooney pulled level with Bobby Charlton on 249 United goals during Saturday's 4-0 FA Cup triumph over Reading and fired agonisingly wide five minutes before Mata's 56th-minute breakthrough.
The England captain was taken off shortly afterwards, and he watched substitute Marouane Fellaini add a late second in the knowledge his next tilt at the record should arrive when United host bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.
Playing behind an injury ravaged Hull side, visiting goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic plunged to his right to make a superb save after Mata swept left-footed towards the bottom corner in the second minute.
Andrew Robertson got there first as Marcus Rashford dragged a shot across the Hull box and Rooney lurked, sniffing the landmark.
Hull were forced into an early change as Markus Henriksen suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder following a challenge with Paul Pogba to further compound their fitness woes.
Before replacement Abel Hernandez was ready to take to the field United should have taken a 19th-minute lead – Henrikh Mkhitaryan sidefooting wide from 10 yards, having been picked out by Juan Mata.
The same duo combined for Mkhitaryan to curl over, while Jakupovic's handling did not convince when he patted a long-range drive from Pogba behind.
United were largely limited to attempts from a similar proximity as Mourinho left the touchline during first-half stoppage time with the deadlock still intact.
Rooney's moment looked to have arrived six minutes into the second half – Pogba picking out the England captain in the right channel with a wonderful raking pass, only for him to smash just past the far post.
Maguire got himself in the way of a Pogba shot before United's nagging pressure found a way through.
Mkhitaryan rose to head Antonio Valencia's delivery back across goal and a tight offside call fell in Mata's favour for him to volley home from close range.
The fourth official's board then informed Rooney history would have to wait for another day and Hull suggested their resolve was still intact as Adama Diomande thumped an overhead kick off target in the 65th minute.
In the build up to the match, Pogba urged United to "finish the tie" at Old Trafford and he almost took a step towards doing just that when his 73rd-minute free-kick rattled the inside of Jakupovic's left post.
Nevertheless, the odds will remain heavily stacked in United's favour when the sides meet again at the KCOM Stadium in 16 days after the often-maligned Fellaini towered at the back post to convert Matteo Darmian's cross.
Fellaini then dashed towards the dugout to embrace Mourinho, who can celebrate nine consecutive wins in all competitions.
Key Opta stats:
- Manchester United have won their last nine games in all competitions, their best run since an 11-game winning streak in February 2009.
- Juan Mata has scored in three of his last four League Cup matches (two goals for Manchester United, one goal for Chelsea).
- All three of Henrikh Mkhitaryan's assists for Manchester United have been in the EFL Cup.
- Marouane Fellaini has scored his first League Cup goal since August 2013 (Everton v Stevenage).
- The Red Devils have progressed from all three of their previous League Cup semi-finals having won the first leg (1983 v Arsenal, 1991 v Leeds, 1994 v Sheffield Wednesday).
- Man Utd have won 12 and lost none of their last 13 matches against Hull City in all competitions (D1).
- The Red Devils have lost only one of their last 26 home League Cup games against fellow top-flight sides (W24 D1), losing 1-2 against Chelsea in January 2005.
- Hull have failed to score in each of their last four matches against Man Utd, losing three and drawing the other.
|Valencia back Voro for the season
|Manchester United 2 Hull City 0: Mourinho´s men in charge but no record for Rooney
|Ronaldo unlikely to seek further glory in coaching
|AC Milan re-sign 40-year-old Storari
|Ventura omits Buffon from all-time Italy XI
|Genoa complete Taarabt loan deal
|Kompany resumes full training in latest fitness bid
|Ancelotti unconcerned by Chinese spending
|No egos at Chelsea, says Loftus-Cheek
|Lucas: I want to stay at Liverpool
|Sagna charged by FA for criticising referee
|Ronaldo declares himself one of the greatest of all time
|Sevilla loan Jovetic from Inter
|Bayern start 2017 with friendly win over Eupen
|Giroud´s scorpion kick was luck, not skill - Koscielny
|FA rejects Terry red card appeal
|Roma director confident of keeping Manolas
|Martial wants ´lots of silverware´ with Manchester United
|UEFA backs FIFA plans amid ´overwhelming´ support for expanded World Cup
|Badstuber joins Schalke on loan
|No official China offer for Cristiano Ronaldo - Perez
|´Football is more than Europe and South America´ - Infantino champions expanded World Cup
|Lacazette subject of €70m bid, claim Lyon
|Hulk: Oscar left Chelsea for Shanghai because of me
|Wenger hopes Bramall can emulate Giroud, Koscielny
|Odegaard: Real Madrid a difficult place for youngsters
|FIFA awards snub was Barcelona players´ idea, says Luis Enrique
|Scottish FA welcomes World Cup expansion
|Stanic takes aim at Conte over China comments
|Europe´s top clubs question motives for ´regrettable´ World Cup expansion
|Allegri admits Evra future is still uncertain
|Smalling: Rashford bound to break Manchester United records
|Kalou tips Ghana to be Ivory Coast´s biggest challengers
|Pogba urges United to kill off Hull in first leg
|Zidane will be the best in the world - Roberto Carlos
|FIFA approves 48-team World Cup
|Montella is painting a Milan masterpiece, says Sacchi
|Ronaldo: The Best was for the best and that´s me
|Infantino´s 48-team World Cup expected to be approved
|Hummels: Mid-season break not an advantage
|Cafu: Neymar will be world´s best
|Campbell urges Ozil to re-sign at Arsenal
|´Nothing has changed´ - Klopp rules out Coutinho move
|Ronaldo always ´confident´ of claiming award
|Madrid send Odegaard on loan to Heerenveen
|Maradona disappointed in Messi absence as Madrid icons pile in
|Statue of Argentina and Barcelona star Messi cut in half
|Revealed: Who did Ronaldo and Messi back in FIFA voting?
|Atletico Nacional win FIFA Fair Play award
|United, Chelsea and Liverpool avoid top-flight opposition in FA Cup draw
|Gunning for Ronaldo: Messi and Aubameyang ahead as 2017 race begins
|Ronaldo crowned The Best FIFA Men´s Player
|Subri´s stunning free-kick wins FIFA Puskas Award
|Ranieri named 2016 Best FIFA Men´s Coach
|Gilardino joins struggling Pescara
|Suarez in as Griezmann misses out on FIFA FIFPro World11
|Knee injury rules Boufal out of AFCON
|Brazil´s Ronaldo endorses Cristiano´s Ballon d´Or triumph
|Ibrahimovic wins court case over doping allegations
|Fonte to miss EFL Cup semi amid uncertain future
|Giroud close to new Arsenal contract
|Hazard: I was like a ghost last season
|Coutinho set for Liverpool return in EFL Cup semi-final
|Leipzig game the first time Bayern played really well - Ancelotti
|Boost for Real Madrid as Ramos returns to team training
|Barcelona stars snub FIFA awards gala
|´We should embrace him while he´s here´ - Jones lauds Rooney legacy
|Bacca to snub huge China offers for AC Milan stay, says agent
|Ntep fills Draxler void at Wolfsburg
|Courtois shows off free-kick skills with brilliant goal
|Oscar scores on Shanghai SIPG debut
|Ronaldo favourite to add FIFA award to Ballon d´Or triumph
|Furious Pique stands by referee criticism after alleged Tebas gesture
|Perin in tears after tearing knee ligament again
|Drogba hints at Marseille return
|Conte unsure over Terry future
|Hernandez ´happy´ in Bundesliga
|Ronaldo like a 12th player during Euro 2016 final – Santos
|Juve expect Dybala stay amid Real Madrid links
|Bailly wants Lindelof at United
|Luis Enrique: We deserved to beat Villarreal
|´I´m staying at Juventus until they kick me out´ - Allegri dismisses Premier League rumours
|Rakitic absence not related to City rumours - Luis Enrique
|Turin for a rough time: Away teams helpless as Juventus make Serie A history
|Villarreal 1 Barcelona 1: Messi rescues point with late free-kick
|Juventus 3 Bologna 0: Higuain at the double as Bianconeri set new Serie A record
|Bacca was relaxed during goal drought, says Montella
|Ozil: My Arsenal future depends on Wenger stay
|Marotta confirms Evra considering Juve exit
|Look away now Spurs fans... Vincent Janssen is the least effective striker in the Premier League
|AC Milan 1 Cagliari 0: Drought-breaking Bacca snatches dramatic win
|´John didn´t deserve this´ - Conte says Chelsea will appeal Terry red card
|Villa victory will boost confidence of fringe players - Pochettino
|FA Cup Review: Liverpool´s youngsters held as Chelsea, Spurs and Boro progress
|Kane reveals truth behind Tottenham omission
|Tottenham 2 Aston Villa 0: Davies´ first Spurs goal provides spark
|Chelsea 4 Peterborough United 1: Pedro at the double as Terry sees red in routine win
|Lahm not ready for Bayern retirement
|Our full team could have drawn with Plymouth too! - Klopp
|Lizarazu: Zidane smarter than Benitez over Ronaldo
|Ancelotti sets injured Thiago Arsenal target
|Felipe Melo seals Palmeiras switch
|Liverpool 0 Plymouth Argyle 0: Youngest team in hosts´ history held in FA Cup
|Pioli delighted with progress as Inter keep up Champions League chase
|Torino claim Arsenal Belotti bid has been rejected
|Udinese 1 Inter 2: Perisic double keeps winning run going
|Liverpool name youngest team in their history against Plymouth
|Chelsea recall Ake from Bournemouth loan
|Brandt: I´m not scared of rejecting Bayern again
|Rooney hits out at Evans shirt ´snub´ coverage
|Rakitic dropped from Barcelona squad to face Villarreal
|Draxler wins PSG praise after dream debut
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Sydney FC 3: Sky Blues win thriller
|Evra could stay at Juve, says agent
|Wenger backs Toral for Rangers move
|Emery pleased with Ben Arfa in central role
|Wenger: Giroud deserved captaincy
|´Football is our life´ - Conte wants long coaching career
|Guardiola: I have made mistakes