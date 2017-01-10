Lucas: I want to stay at Liverpool

Lucas Leiva insists he wants to remain with Liverpool, despite a lack of first-team chances prompting links to a January move to Inter.

The Brazil international has started just three times in the Premier League this season, filling in at centre-back on each occasion.

He captained the side in defence on Sunday as the Reds were held to a 0-0 draw by fourth-tier Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round.

Lucas, who turned 30 this week, has made over 300 appearances in almost a decade at Anfield, but fears being forced out as he looks to revive his career.

"The situation is not great," he conceded.

"It is not something I want for my future - to not have many games - but at this moment I have to deal with this and try to find a solution when I have the chance.

"I have to be professional, think about the team and see what is going to happen.

"I don't want this for my career, especially at my age. I'm not close to retiring and have many years ahead of me.

"Of course there are always rumours but today the best place for me to be is Liverpool. I cannot say about tomorrow.

"The manager [Jurgen Klopp] has been very good to me and we have a very open relationship so it is nothing I am worried about.

"It has been a special season already and we have a chance to win trophies and that is something I consider as well."