Giroud´s scorpion kick was luck, not skill - Koscielny

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has suggested Olivier Giroud's spectacular effort against Crystal Palace was a matter of luck rather than skill.

The France striker made headlines with a sublime scorpion kick that gave Arsenal the lead in their 2-0 Premier League win on New Year's Day.

But Koscielny believes his compatriot would struggle to re-create the goal on the training pitch.

"Oli's goal was very lucky," Koscielny told the club's official website.

"He can try that 10 times but I am not sure he would score it 10 times. He had a little bit of luck for that goal but he tried it, so it is a nice goal.

"The goal was very quick because we started in our box and arrived in their box within four or five passes. The cross was behind Olivier but when you are confident, and I think he is, you can try those things.

"He has been building his confidence over the course of the season by scoring lots of goals, and he was able to use it to try that skill.

"It was amazing because it hit the bar on the way in. It was behind him, he tried the scorpion kick and it worked. That is why it is amazing."

Koscielny thinks Giroud will be remembered for his goal for the remainder of his life, regardless of its arguably fortuitous nature.

"It was unbelievable and I am happy for him because I think it can compete to be one of our best goals this year," he added.

"It is also good for his career to be able to score goals like this because they will be remembered at the end of his career."