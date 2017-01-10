Sevilla loan Jovetic from Inter

Sevilla have secured the services of Stevan Jovetic from Inter on a loan deal until the end of the season, which includes an option to make the move permanent.
The LaLiga side had been keeping an eye on the 27-year-old ever since he impressed for Partizan Belgrade at a youth tournament in Albacete in August 2006, but previously failed to lure him to Spain.
Jovetic eventually left Partizan for Fiorentina and then went on to join Manchester City before returning to Italy with Inter in July 2015.
The attacker made an encouraging start to life at San Siro, but struggled to secure regular first-team action this term, first being deemed surplus to requirements by Frank de Boer, before being told by new coach Stefano Pioli that he was no longer needed.
Presentación oficial de @sjovetic #SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/yGFInQISYp— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) January 10, 2017
Jovetic has consequently opted to move on and will now be looking to relaunch his career at Sevilla.
The gifted attacker becomes Sevilla's second signing of the January transfer window, with Clement Lenglet previously making his way to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
